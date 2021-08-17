Miranda McKeon, 19, Celebrates Being Halfway Through Chemo for Breast Cancer: 'I'm Very Proud'

The Anne with an E actress also shared that she’s moving back to Los Angeles on Friday to go back to college, and she’ll continue with her treatment there

Miranda McKeon is marking a major milestone — she's halfway through chemotherapy for breast cancer.

The Anne with an E actress, 19, was diagnosed in mid-June with breast cancer, an extremely rare case for a teenager, and started her first four rounds of chemotherapy a month later. The initial rounds consisted of two drugs, adriamycin and cytoxan, that McKeon was thrilled to leave behind.

"I'm so excited to be done with this portion," she wrote on Instagram Monday, explaining that the drugs caused nausea and "grossness, like a really bad hangover with none of the fun the night before."

"It was nothing short of horrible!"

McKeon's next (and hopefully final) four rounds of chemotherapy will be with a drug called taxol, which she's hoping will be "a bit easier," as the main side effect is bone pain."

"I really can't believe I've made it this far," she said. "I felt very raw and emotional today. There was a lot of crying — but the good, in touch with life, kind. I'm very proud of myself. There were many moments these past 2 months when life felt impossible to be living."

McKeon also thanked her family and friends and "all of the people who have written to me over the past two months" for their support.

"Especially the people who have gone through this treatment or been touched by cancer and told me IT SUCKS -AND- I CAN DO IT," she said. "My team of people have kept me going when things got really rocky."

Along with celebrating being halfway through chemo, McKeon also excitedly shared that she's moving back to Los Angeles on Friday to go back to college at the University of Southern California, something she previously told PEOPLE she had hoped to do but wasn't sure if it would work out.

"This didn't seem possible at first but I've told my team from the beginning that I have things to do and places to be and staying home this semester wasn't an option for me," she said.

Miranda McKeon Miranda McKeon and her mom, Jill | Credit: Miranda McKeon/Instagram

McKeon said that while she and cancer "are not BFFs" and it "does not fit into my schedule," she's strong enough to make the trip.

"I'm thankful for my health that permits me to make this move as well as my doctors/parents/friends for making this a smooth and possible transition," she said. "I'm super excited to be back at USC living with my three awesome roommates (with my mom nearby in Manhattan Beach to help with treatments and when I feel 🤒)."