Miranda Kerr Is Embracing Her ‘Mum-Bod’ Following the Birth of Second Child: ‘I Don’t Mind’

Miranda Kerr’s body has changed since welcoming her second child earlier this year, but the Australian model accepts it completely.

“It’s really important as women that we’re gentle with ourselves and don’t feel like we have to snap back into shape after a baby,” Kerr remarked during an interview with Marie Claire Australia.

“It’s OK, I’ve got a mum-bod and it’s fine!” she added.

In May, Kerr welcomed her son Hart with husband, Snapchat co-founder and CEO Evan Spiegel.

Kerr, 35, is also mom to 7-year-old son Flynn, whom she shares with her ex-husband Orlando Bloom.

Evan Spiegel and Miranda Kerr David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty

Detailing the changes her body has gone through, the former Victoria’s Secret Model shared that she didn’t care if it takes her 10 months to get her abs back — just like it would be fine if she never go them back at all.

“I don’t mind. It’s all part of it. I took nine months — well, 10 months — to grow a beautiful child and it might take 10 months to feel good in a swimsuit again. Or longer. Or never!” Kerr said.

Sweetly, the KORA Organics founder went on to add that “being a Mum” is “the most rewarding thing.”

Following the birth of their son on May 7, the happy couple told PEOPLE in an exclusive statement that “words cannot explain how happy we are to welcome our beautiful sun into our family.”

“Miranda is doing well and Flynn is excited to be a big brother,” the new parents added. Thank you for the kind words and wishes during this very special time.”

PEOPLE confirmed in November 2017 that the couple was expecting, almost six months after they tied the knot during an intimate celebration held in the backyard at the Snapchat co-founder and CEO’s Los Angeles home.

And it was only a matter of hours before Kerr’s son Flynn proved just how ready he was to be a big brother.

“The day after the wedding, he comes running in and he’s like, ‘Mommy, is it in there?’ ” she told Jimmy Kimmel in February. “I was like, ‘Honey, give it a minute.’ “