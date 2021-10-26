Miranda Cosgrove Recalls the 2011 Tour Bus Crash That Left Her with a Mysterious Hole in Her Leg

None of her doctors could determine how she got a hole in her leg, the iCarly star said, which looked like “somebody punctured through completely and cut a hole”

Once Cosgrove got her cast off, she discovered a random hole in her leg, about five inches above the ankle, that went in deeply towards the bone and that doctors couldn't explain.

"It was so strange, because when I woke up, I had a cast on, like a soft cast, and then later I went back and they removed it," she recounted. "And then that's when I noticed the hole. And I was asking questions like, 'What's this? What's that?' And then I was like, 'Wait, why is there a hole in my leg?' So they were like, 'Oh, we didn't do that.' "

Cosgrove, now 28, said that she eventually developed a scab over the spot, "but you could tell it was like somebody punctured through completely and cut a hole" in her leg.

Wali said that she has "a couple theories" as to how Cosgrove ended up with a hole in her leg, possibly from a rod being put in her leg during surgery — "but the thing is, your surgeon would know that they did that."

"I just picture these surgeons, while you're under, standing next to each other, like a room full of like eight people surrounding your body, while they're working on your ankle, while you're under anesthesia going, 'Hey, did you? Did you make that?' 'No, I didn't. I didn't make that. Did you?' 'No, I didn't…' " Hayes joked.

The iCarly star said that the "weird thing" was that she didn't feel any pain from the hole — "it was just more of a mystery."

"The one answer that I did get, and you can tell me if this makes any sense, was the physical therapist told me sometimes they have to drain blood from your foot during the surgery, and that they have to put a hole to fix that," she told Wali. "Does that make sense?"

Wali said that she's "not familiar with that, but I wouldn't rule it out."