Mira Sorvino on Raising Awareness for Metastatic Breast Cancer After Losing Two Friends

Mira Sorvino and friend Champagne Joy
Ilya S. Savenok/Getty
Alexia Fernandez
October 11, 2018 09:42 AM

Mira Sorvino is a woman of many passions, but she’s bringing her drive to one particular movement.

The actress, 51, is raising awareness for metastatic breast cancer as part of the Thriver Movement — which aims to bring more attention, more research and more solutions to support people living with MBC.

As part of the movement, Sorvino will share a yoga pose on her social media accounts on Thursday — and for every post shared with #MoreForMBC, $100 will be donated to breast cancer advocacy groups.

Sorvino lost two best friends to the deadly disease — including childhood friend Champagne Joy, who died on March 2017 at the age of 49.

“I lost my friend and I was committed to continuing her legacy,” Sorvino tells PEOPLE. “My friend was a wild, exuberant, colorful person. Hilarious and warmhearted. She became this charismatic leader of all these other women and she brought me into that.”

“Not many people know this but men can get it too,” Sorvino says of MBC. “This is a disease that needs so much more attention than it gets. I’ve been so proud to get close to many people living with metastatic breast cancer. I’ve done marches on Washington a few years ago [and] I helped them raise money.”

Sorvino adds, “I feel like we’re put on Earth to not only do our destinies but to serve.”

The Oscar-winning actress’ efforts will lead up to National MBC Awareness Day on Oct. 13, in which she and celebrity fitness trainer Anna Kaiser will encourage everyone to strike a pose for the Thriver Movement.

