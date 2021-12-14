Minnesota Doctors Beg People to Get Vaccinated in Full-Page Ad: 'We're Overwhelmed'

The state currently has the third-most COVID-19 cases per capita and is nearly out of hospital beds

"We're heartbroken. We're overwhelmed."

That's the message doctors and staff at a group of Minnesota hospitals is sending to residents in the state, begging for them to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Sunday, the hospital staffers took out a full-page ad in the Minneapolis Star Tribune with those words in bold font and emphasized that "the situation is critical."

"Our emergency departments are overfilled, and we have patients in every bed in our hospitals," they said. "This pandemic has strained our operations and demoralized many people on our teams."

The ad was signed by executives at North Memorial Health, the Mayo Clinic, Fairview Health Services, Children's Minnesota and five other health systems.

Minnesota currently has the third-most COVID-19 cases per capita in the U.S. and is nearly out of hospital beds. On Monday, they reported 3,646 new cases, a 15% increase over the last two weeks, according to The New York Times. Around 70% of residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 64% are fully vaccinated.

The hospital staffers said that they cannot properly care for people coming in with injuries from car accidents or those with cancer, stroke, appendicitis and other illnesses because of the high number of COVID-19 patients. They emphasized that this is preventable, if people would just get vaccinated.

"How does this happen in 2021 — almost two full years since this deadly pandemic began? How can we as a society stand by and watch people die when a simple shot could prevent a life-threatening illness?" they asked. "Your access to health care is being seriously threatened by COVID-19. We need to stop the spread!"

The staffers added advice to residents, asking them to get vaccinated and get a booster dose if eligible, wear a mask "even if you're vaccinated" and socially distance, get tested for COVID-19 if they feel sick and encourage others to do the same.

"The full-page ad that some of Minnesota's hospital and health system leaders signed is a dire yet accurate summary of the situation here in Minnesota," Minnesota Hospital Association President and CEO Rahul Koranne told CNN. "Our health care heroes are exhausted, heartbroken, and overwhelmed after running this relentless ultramarathon for 22 months each day, evening and night."

Minnesota is one of several states dealing yet again with a spike in COVID-19 cases. Most of the Midwest and the northeast are overwhelmed with new infections as delta continues to spread and the new, highly contagious variant omicron now in the U.S. Nationwide, cases are up to around 120,000 a day, a 49% increase in the last two weeks, according to the Times.

Currently, 72% of Americans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 61% are fully vaccinated.