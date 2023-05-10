Mindy Kaling Says She Runs or Hikes 20 Miles Every Week: It's a 'Big Commitment'

Mindy Kaling is sharing some details about her recent fitness journey.

The Never Have I Ever creator, 43, opened up to PEOPLE — ahead of the launch of her Mindy x Andie Swim Collection— about the "big commitment" she's made to her health and how it's made her more confident.

"I'm feeling really confident in my body these days, which is not something that I've been able to say for my whole life, unfortunately," she says. "I feel great."

"I know people are really interested in my body and the changes in my body, and I think it's flattering and sometimes it's just a little much, so I don't try to tune it in too much," the actress tells PEOPLE. "The truth is that I spend so much time and energy trying to be healthy."

Kaling says her secret is her love for running and hiking, doing 20 miles of either each week. She also focuses on weight lifting with her trainer.

As someone who loves going out to eat and trying new foods, the Ocean's 8 star says she's also been eating in moderation in order to maintain the results of her workouts.

"It's really a big commitment," Kaling admits, noting that her schedule is busy with her children — son Spencer Avu, 2, and daughter Katherine "Kit" Swati, 5. "It's hard with two kids that I wake up really early and I fit it in — and I basically live in workout clothes so I can get it in, get an extra mile in."

She continues, "I just tell myself I have to do basically 20 miles a week of either hiking or running. And so that's been incredibly helpful to me."

Last year, the Mindy Project alum told PEOPLE how she was able to find success not only through her fitness routine, but through her mentality.

"I've tried really hard to let go of this idea of losing weight for vanity reasons and really trying to think of how I can be healthy," Kaling said in May 2022. "And for me, healthy is working out, moving my body a lot, keeping hydrated, and then not having negative connotations around working out and making me feel like if I don't do this, then I won't be something else. And that's taken a long time to kind of shed those old ideas of working out."

Fitness has been a big part of Kaling's life since her early 20s, but she said she no longer sees working out as a form of self-inflicted torment.

"When I was younger, I had a very specific idea of how working out needed to be. It was like 45 minutes on the treadmill, seven minute mile, it needed to be punishing, I needed to hate it."