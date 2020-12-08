The writer and actress was “nervous” because she had just given birth to her son Spencer, but is now “thrilled” that she decided to do the shoot

Mindy Kaling on Doing a Photoshoot 6 Weeks After Giving Birth: ‘I Was Not Feeling Body Confident’

Mindy Kaling is feeling “postpartum pandemic fabulous” after seeing her photos in Vogue India — but she had to push through her own body doubts to get there.

The actress and writer had just given birth to her second child, son Spencer, now 3 months, when she did the photoshoot for the magazine’s December cover and was struggling with her body image.

“I was so excited to be asked to be the cover of @vogueindia’s December issue but seriously nervous because I would have to shoot it six weeks after giving birth to my son Spencer. I was not feeling body confident, and even considered saying no,” Kaling, 41, wrote on Instagram.

Mindy Kaling covers Vogue India's December issue

But the Never Have I Ever creator decided to go through with the shoot.

“@katiegreenthal and Vogue surrounded me with talented and wonderful people, and now I’m thrilled I have these photos as a memento of this very specific time in my life,” Kaling said. “‘Postpartum pandemic fabulous’ is what I like to call it.”

Kaling kept her second pregnancy completely under wraps, only sharing the news in October, one month after giving birth.

"I'm telling it for the first time now, it feels so strange. But I gave birth to a baby boy on September 3," she revealed to host Stephen Colbert on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

"No one even knew you were pregnant!" Colbert said.

"I know! I know! This is news to a lot of people," the Mindy Project star said. "It's true."

Along with Spencer, Kaling has a 2½ -year-old daughter, Katherine, and also kept that pregnancy quiet — until Oprah Winfrey, her A Wrinkle in Time costar, spilled the beans.

“If anyone is going to announce big news about your private life, Oprah Winfrey is the person,” Kaling joked in 2017. “You can’t complain that much about it. And you also can’t be like, ‘Hey, Oprah, zip it’ — because she’s almost like a religious figure. So if there’s one person I have to tell my daughter about that revealed her existence to the world, Oprah is pretty good.”

And Kaling has opened up about her body image in the past. In July 2019, she shared photos of herself in various bikinis and encouraged other women to go for the two-piece style.

“IDK who needs to hear this but… 🗣 WEAR A BIKINI IF YOU WANT TO WEAR A BIKINI,” she wrote. “You don’t have to be a size 0.”

Kaling said she was inspired to pick out bikinis after a trip to Hawaii.

“What I was struck about Hawaii is that everybody wears bikinis,” Kaling said. “It does not matter what your body type is. You rock a bikini. ‘Cause you’re in Hawaii!”