Mindy Kaling Says 'You Don’t Have to Be a Size 0' to Enjoy Bikinis as She Promotes Body Positivity

Mindy Kaling is showing off her summer style!

On Friday, the actress and writer shared photos of herself wearing various bikinis to Instagram, captioning the post with an inspirational body-positive message.

“IDK who needs to hear this but… 🗣 WEAR A BIKINI IF YOU WANT TO WEAR A BIKINI,” she wrote. “You don’t have to be a size 0. Swipe for my storytime and have a great summer ❤️.”

The Late Night star, 40, then added a note to her caption encouraging her followers to “tag” her in their own bikini pictures: “If you want to buy ANY high waisted bikini and wear it, tag a pic so I can comment)!”

Image zoom Mindy Kaling/Instagram

In the same post, the mother of one also shared a video where she explained that she was inspired to post the photos after recalling trips to visit her best friend in Hawaii.

“What I was struck about Hawaii is that everybody wears bikinis,” Kaling said. “It does not matter what your body type is. You rock a bikini. ‘Cause you’re in Hawaii!”

“There’s so much body positivity there that I, who was always really shy about my body, would wear bikinis,” she continued. “And it’s summertime, so I thought it’d be fun to do a little fashion shoot where I rock some high-bottomed bikinis!”

Many of Kaling’s famous friends showed their support in the comments section of her post.

“Killin it!!!!!” model Tess Holliday said, while Tory Burch, Yara Shahidi and Jessica Mulroney showed their love through emojis.

Kaling — who recently celebrated her 40th birthday by donating $40K to charity — welcomed her first and only child, a daughter named Katherine, in December 2017.

The Mindy Project alum recently opened up about why she’s kept the identity of her daughter’s father a secret, saying in a June interview that, “until I speak to my daughter about that, I’m not going to talk to anyone else about it.”

Image zoom Mindy Kaling Mindy Kaling Instagram

The Office star added that she was “surprised at how much I enjoy being a mom” — mostly because she wasn’t in tune with a “maternal instinct” in herself before Katherine’s arrival

“I’m very impatient, and having a baby requires an amount of patience that I was worried about,” she said. “But they don’t tell you that the thing will look so much like you, and do things that are so sweet and adorable, that you’ll naturally not have the same impatience that you would have with a stranger or someone who works for you.”

Kaling has certainly been keeping busy since welcoming Katherine.

Her movie Late Night is still in theaters, and the trailer for her upcoming TV adaptation of Four Weddings and a Funeral dropped earlier this week.

The 10-episode series is co-created by Kaling, who recently told Entertainment Weekly she wanted to put a modern, diverse twist on the beloved movie, which starred Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell.

“I wanted to take the themes and the essence of the movie and apply it through my eyes of what I would like to see that I haven’t seen yet,” she said. “I know so many beautiful, funny, interesting African-American girls and so many handsome, hilarious British-Pakistani and British-Indian guys and I don’t think anyone would put them together if I’m not going to do it.”