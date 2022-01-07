Mina Starsiak Hawk Reflects on Weight Loss and Calls Out Social Media Troll: 'Be Kinder'

"The changes I've made have been for ME, not anyone else; both physically and mentally," Mina Starsiak Hawk said

Mina Starsiak Hawk is reflecting on her weight loss journey and calling out a social media troll in the process.

On Thursday, the HGTV star, 36, shared a post on her Instagram Story, where she put up a side-by-side before and after picture of her body from now and six months ago.

"I spent the first half of last year working on my professional development, which ultimately meant working on my own mental and emotional development...." she wrote alongside the post. "During that first 6 months I learned one of the most important thing[s] about being outwardly successful is time for myself and confidence in myself."

Detailing that her outlook "led to many changes," Starsiak Hawk continued, "Not least of which was my new outlook on my physical health."

Adding that it "isn't about the size on the right being better," Starsiak Hawk said, "The changes I've made have been for ME, not anyone else; both physically and mentally."

Concluding her post, Starsiak Hawk wrote, "So moral of the story: Do You! Whatever that looks like! As long as it's authentically you it's the most perfect YOU there is," before she thanked an array of people, including her therapist and personal trainer, among others, for joining her on her health journey.

mina stsiak hawk Credit: mina starsiak hawk/ instagram

In a follow-up post, Starsiak Hawk shared a direct message she received on Instagram in response to her initial posting.

"Didn't you have lots of surgery done?" the unnamed user asked Starsiak Hawk. "This isn't just from exercise and eating right."

In a message back to the social media troll, Starsiak Hawk wrote, "Well Sassy Cyndy, you're right. It's not from exercise and eating right. It's ONLY from exercise bc I still don't eat right! The picture on the left is 6 months after my surgery."

mina starsiak hawk Credit: mina starsiak hawk/ instagram

Starsiak Hawk added: "And it doesn't bother me one bit to correct you, but maybe be kinder to other people. You never know who is in a place where they aren't as strong as they could be. Just some gentle advice. Do with it what you like."

On the post, Starsiak Hawk also wrote that her husband, Steve Hawk, "makes delicious and nutritious dinners for us, but I also smash burritos and we eat pizza when we want ... It's all about balance people."

On Friday, Starsiak Hawk seemed to continue focusing on her weight loss, sharing a photograph of herself where she could visibly be seen with rolls on her stomach.

Mina Starsiak Hawk Credit: Mina Starsiak Hawk / instagram

"Todays [sic] PSA: No matter how 'fit' or 'thin' you get, skin still rolls people," the Good Bones star wrote. "It would be suuuuuper creepy if it didn't."

RELATED VIDEO: Mina Starsiak Hawk Feels 'Like Myself Again' After a Post-Baby Tummy Tuck and Breast Implants

Starsiak Hawk's messages come after she got a tummy tuck, liposuction and breast implants in December 2020, a decision she made after giving birth to her second child, daughter Charlie, that September.

Speaking with PEOPLE after her surgery, often referred to as a "mommy makeover," Starsiak Hawk explained that the decision to have the surgery was about more than her appearance.

"My C-section scar was a very visual and physical reminder of not looking like myself and not feeling like myself anymore," said Starsiak Hawk.

The mom, who also has son Jack, said she also wanted to correct the diastasis recti she developed during her pregnancies, which left her with 4-and-a-half in. of separation in her abs.