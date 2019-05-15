Milla Jovovich Reveals She Had an ‘Emergency’ Abortion 2 Years Ago: ‘We Have to Fight’

Image zoom Milla Jovovich Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Milla Jovovich revealed Tuesday that she had an “emergency” abortion at four and a half months pregnant. The actress shared her story to support the fight for abortion rights, after Georgia passed a law that bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

Jovovich, who has two children, Ever, 11, and Dashiel, 4, with her husband, director Paul W. S. Anderson, was halfway through her pregnancy two years ago and shooting a movie in Eastern Europe when she needed an abortion for medical reasons.

“I went into pre term labor and told that I had to be awake for the whole procedure,” the 43-year-old actress wrote on Instagram on Tuesday morning. “It was one of the most horrific experiences I have ever gone through. I still have nightmares about it. I was alone and helpless. When I think about the fact that women might have to face abortions in even worse conditions than I did because of new laws, my stomach turns.”

The Hellboy star said the experience had a severe impact on her mental health.

“I spiraled into one of the worst depressions of my life and had to work extremely hard to find my way out,” she said. “I took time off of my career. I isolated myself for months and had to keep a strong face for my two amazing kids. I started gardening, eating healthier and going to the gym every day because I didn’t want to jump into taking antidepressants unless I had tried every other alternative. Thank God I was able to find my way out of that personal hell without turning to medication, but the memory of what I went through and what I lost will be with me till the day I die.”

Jovovich with her family

Jovovich said Americans have a right to safe abortions.

“Abortion is a nightmare at its best. No woman wants to go through that. But we have to fight to make sure our rights are preserved to obtain a safe one if we need to,” she said. “I never wanted to speak about this experience. But I cannot remain silent when so much is at stake. #prochoice #prochoicegeneration.”

Jovovich said that the law passed in Georgia on May 7 inspired her to make her voice heard.

“I don’t like to get political and I try to only do it if a really have to and this is one of those times,” she said. “Our rights as women to obtain safe abortions by experienced doctors are again at stake. Last Tuesday, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed a draconian bill into law that outlaws all abortions after six weeks — before most women even realize they’re pregnant — including in cases of RAPE OR INCEST … Abortion is hard enough for women on an emotional level without having to go through it in potentially unsafe and unsanitary conditions.”

Hours after Jovovich shared her story, Alabama lawmakers voted in favor of an even stricter bill that would effectively ban all abortions in the state. The law — which now just needs a signature from the state’s Republican governor to go into effect — outlaws abortions at all stages of pregnancy, including those that are the product of rape and incest, with some exceptions for when the mother’s life is at risk. Doctors who perform abortions would be charged with felonies and could face up to 99 years in prison.

The bill is a violation of the 14th amendment, as determined by the landmark Supreme Court case Roe v. Wade, and was passed in the hopes of setting up a court battle and eventually reversing the law.

Eric Johnston, the founder of the Alabama Pro-Life Coalition who drafted the bill, said he considered a 6-week ban on abortions similar to what Georgia and several other states have planned, but did not think they went far enough.

“Why not go all the way?” he said, the New York Times reported.