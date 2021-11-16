Addressing allegations that he wouldn't get the COVID-19 vaccine, the actor said that he is vaccinated and "the only thing I'm anti is hate"

Miles Teller Denies That He's Anti-Vax: 'I Am Vaccinated and Have Been for a While'

Miles Teller clarified his vaccination status on Tuesday, confirming that he's received the COVID-19 vaccine, after allegations that he was against it surfaced on social media.

The 34-year-old actor had added attention on him on Monday for his starring role in Taylor Swift's new music video for her song "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version)." Swift's fans questioned his appearance in the video in light of recent rumors that Teller was unvaccinated and contracted COVID-19 while shooting the upcoming miniseries The Offer, causing production to shut down.

In September, the Daily Mail said that a source close to the executive team on the show had said Teller was unvaccinated and the cause of the shutdown. Teller's rep told the outlet, "Your facts are incorrect" in response.

Now, following the premiere of the music video on Monday, Teller decided to respond to the claims about his vaccination status on Twitter.

"Hey guys, I don't usually feel the need to address rumors on here but I am vaccinated and have been for a while," he wrote. "The only thing I'm anti is hate."

Teller took on the lead role in Swift's video, playing a groom at his wedding who ends up distracted by a woman in red — Swift — wreaking havoc on the ceremony. Teller's real-life wife, Keleigh, plays his bride in the video and the two are clearly big Swift fans — a day earlier, Teller had tweeted a photo of the two of them watching the singer's performance of "All Too Well" on Saturday Night Live.

