PEOPLE Tested's Best Overall Foot Massager Is $80 Off on Amazon Right Now
We don't know about you, but a deep foot massage sounds pretty good right about now. But you don't have to make an appointment to enjoy one because PEOPLE Tested tried several machines and the Miko Foot Massager earned best overall.
If you're in the market for an at-home foot massage, then you might as well press add to cart right now while the Miko Foot Massager Machine is $80 off on Amazon. It has many helpful features including heat, rollers, vibration, and five pressure settings that make it feel like you're actually at a spa. Plus, you'll receive two remote controls that allow you to adjust the settings without having to get up.
The machine targets the bottom and sides of your feet with a soothing massage while the heat relaxes tense muscles to relieve pain. It has two foot chambers that can fit up to size 13 for men (14.5 for women) and features washable liners, so it's easy to clean.
Our PEOPLE Tested experts tried 11 foot massagers for more than seven hours to see which ones are truly worth buying, and the Miko massager "was a clear winner." One tester said: "It delivered the best and most forceful foot massage out of any of the machines."
With all the praise and high scores from our lab experts, it's no surprise that the foot massager also has thousands of rave reviews and more than 7,200 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers. One reviewer said they use it before and after work and claimed it provides "instant relief." Another shopper added that it's great for plantar fasciitis and described it as "the best gift I've ever received."
Instead of spending hundreds of dollars on weekly trips to the spa, make a one-time payment and get as many treatments as you like while the Miko Foot Massager Machine is on sale — you can thank us later.