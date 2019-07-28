Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino's Wife Opens Up About Getting a Nose Job Before Their Wedding

Image zoom Lauren Pesce Sorrentino Lauren Pesce/Instagram

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s wife Lauren decided to undergo a plastic surgery procedure before walking down the aisle.

On Saturday, exactly a year after going under the knife, Lauren opened up about why she decided to get rhinoplasty surgery ahead of her marriage to the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star — who’s currently serving out an eight-month sentence for tax evasion.

“Growing up my nose was one of my biggest insecurities. I just wasn’t happy with it, simple as that,” she wrote on Instagram. “Once Mike and I began the wedding planning process I thought of every single detail, especially how we both would look in our wedding photos that we’d share and cherish forever.”

“The thought of the profile shots just didn’t sit well with what I was envisioning,” she added.

After giving the idea of going under the knife “A LOT of thought and research,” Lauren made the decision “to do something I’ve wanted ever since I was 15.”

Lauren explained that her biggest concern about getting her nose fixed was that her appearance would be drastically changed.

“I wanted to still look like myself, just a slightly improved version! If you’re going for that natural look, Dr. Tutela is your surgeon!” she shared, giving her surgeon Dr. John Paul Tutela a shout-out.

In addition to her reflection on why getting work done was right for her, Lauren shared a slideshow of images documenting her recovery process, as well as how her nose looks now.

“Mike and I stayed at The Plaza for a few days after my surgery, never thought I’d enjoy the recovery process so much,” she quipped, adding a crying with laughter emoji.

As for why she decided to open up about her experience now, Lauren explained that she wanted to be “open and honest about facial plastic surgery.”

“We’ve come to a point where it seems acceptable to talk about boob jobs but when it comes to facial, it’s still taboo – even in 2019!” she wrote. “I absolutely love my results and by sharing my experience & Dr. I’m hoping to help break the stigma and be a resource to those of you interested!”

Lauren went on to encourage all of her fans who have questions about getting their noses done to comment on the post, as she and her surgeon will be sitting down to film a YouTube video together soon.

“Thank you all for listening,” she added.

Lauren previously opened up about her decision to get plastic surgery in October 2018 — nearly a month before her nuptials.

“I’ve wanted to do this since I was about 15,” she told Page Six. “Once we got engaged in February, I knew it was the best timing for me to get this done before our big day.”