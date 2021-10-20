The pro wrestler joked that his wife Maryse Mizanin "doesn’t like me skinny" and prefers his shape in the ring

Mike 'The Miz' Mizanin Has Lost 15 Lbs. on Dancing with the Stars — but His Wife Likes Him 'Thicker'

After more than five weeks of intensive dance training to perform on Dancing with the Stars, pro wrestler Mike 'The Miz' Mizanin is seeing major changes in his body — and his wife isn't a big fan.

The WWE pro, 41, is dancing up a storm with partner Witney Carson and is "dedicated" to his practices, he told PEOPLE and other reporters after their performances for Grease Night on Monday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm here and when I'm here, I'm dedicated," he said. "Like, I don't even know if you guys can tell, but I've lost probably 15 lbs. since I've been here."

Mizanin said that he's "trying to get a dancer shape" — though his wife, Maryse Mizanin, prefers his wrestler bod.

"She doesn't like me skinny," he joked. "She likes me a little thicker with a little bit more meat."

Carson said that Maryse even "DM'ed me, she goes, 'Mike needs to eat more food.' "

Mike Mizani Mike 'The Miz' Mizanin on WWE | Credit: Moses Robinson/Getty

As Mizanin is learning, though, it isn't that simple.

"When you're dancing here, it's like you can't eat enough," he said.

RELATED VIDEO: Mike "The Miz" and Maryse Mizanin Open Up About Balancing Work, Kids and Their Marriage

For now, Mizanin is going to lean in to getting that dancer body and he'll go back to the muscled-up wrestler lifestyle once Dancing with the Stars ends.

"Whenever I get back to wrestling, it'll be weights upon weights to get back into wrestling shape," he said. "But do I miss it? Absolutely. I love being a WWE superstar. I love seeing a live audience every week and doing something that I'm actually really good at."

Mizanin and Carson had a tough night during Grease Week, pulling in the second-lowest score of the evening, with their "Greased Lightnin'" jive earning a 32 out of 40.

"Usually every step is accounted for with you, but tonight it lost a little bit of the clarity, especially towards the end," judge Derek Hough said in his critique. "But, bro, that was so much fun."

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.