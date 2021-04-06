Mick Jagger’s 21-Year-Old Son Lucas Reveals He Underwent Ear Surgery
Mick Jagger shares son Lucas Jagger with Luciana Gimenez
Mick Jagger's son Lucas Jagger just underwent ear surgery.
The 21-year-old shared several photos from the hospital on Tuesday.
"he's ok," Lucas captioned the pictures, which showed him wearing bandages over his ears, sitting in a wheelchair and donning a hospital gown that he rated a two out of 10.
As for the surgery, Mick's son revealed it was a 10 out of 10.
Lucas' mother Luciana Gimenez revealed on her Instagram Stories that the 21-year-old underwent a tympanomastoidectomy and had a cholesteatoma removed.
A cholesteatoma is "an abnormal growth of skin in the middle ear behind the eardrum" that "occurs as a complication of chronic ear infections," according to the Genetic and Rare Diseases Information Center.
A tympanomastoidectomy is a surgical procedure used "to treat frequent ear infections that have damaged the eardrum and tissue in and near the ear," according to Kaiser Permanente.
Mick and Lucas recently went on a hike together in February, according to a post on the 21-year-old's Instagram page.
In addition to Lucas, Mick has six other children: daughter Karis, 50, whom he shares with Marsha Hunt; daughter Jade, 49, whom he shares with ex-wife Bianca Jagger; daughters Elizabeth, 37, and Georgia, 29, and sons James, 35, and Gabriel, 23, whom he shares with Jerry Hall; and son Deveraux, 4, with his current girlfriend Melanie Hamrick.