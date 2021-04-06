Mick Jagger’s 21-Year-Old Son Lucas Reveals He Underwent Ear Surgery

Mick Jagger's son Lucas Jagger just underwent ear surgery.

The 21-year-old shared several photos from the hospital on Tuesday.

"he's ok," Lucas captioned the pictures, which showed him wearing bandages over his ears, sitting in a wheelchair and donning a hospital gown that he rated a two out of 10.

As for the surgery, Mick's son revealed it was a 10 out of 10.

Lucas' mother Luciana Gimenez revealed on her Instagram Stories that the 21-year-old underwent a tympanomastoidectomy and had a cholesteatoma removed.

A cholesteatoma is "an abnormal growth of skin in the middle ear behind the eardrum" that "occurs as a complication of chronic ear infections," according to the Genetic and Rare Diseases Information Center.

A tympanomastoidectomy is a surgical procedure used "to treat frequent ear infections that have damaged the eardrum and tissue in and near the ear," according to Kaiser Permanente.

Mick and Lucas recently went on a hike together in February, according to a post on the 21-year-old's Instagram page.

