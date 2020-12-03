Jasmine Logan's older children, including her other set of twins, have also tested positive for the novel coronavirus

Michigan Mom Diagnosed with COVID-19 Placed in Coma After Giving Birth to Second Set of Twins

A Michigan mom stricken with the novel coronavirus is fighting for her life after giving birth to her second set of twins, according to her family.

Jasmine Logan has been placed in a medically induced coma at Detroit's DMC Harper Hospital due to "severe damage" caused by COVID-19, her husband, Steven Logan, shared in the description of a GoFundMe campaign.

The 31-year-old mother contracted coronavirus while pregnant and the "hospital was forced to deliver our babies prematurely so that they could properly battle the virus," Steven wrote.

The couple — who are already parents to Zarah, 6, and twins Zhavia and Zamaya, 2 — welcomed Serenity and Steven Jr. on Nov. 17, WJBK reported.

"They were hoping by doing this, it would give her lungs the capacity they need to breathe and give her antibiotics and steroids they couldn’t give because she was pregnant," Steven told the outlet.

However, according to Steven, his wife contracted pneumonia in both lungs and underwent surgery as a result.

Jasmine has also been facing a series of unprecedented complications, including kidney failure, liver failure and blood clots, he said.

"Her lungs were so badly damaged that to simply breathe put too much stress on her heart and lungs which caused heart failure along with a host of many other medical complications," Steven wrote on the family's GoFundMe page. "She will have a long and tumultuous road to recovery, and possibly have life-lasting complications."

To make matters more difficult for the family, the Logans' three older children have also tested positive for coronavirus, according to the fundraiser.

Steven has been unable to work as a long-haul truck driver in order to stay home and care for his kids amid their mother's hospitalization.

"I work extremely hard to provide for my family and have never had to ask for financial assistance," Steven wrote. "Yet as hard as it is for everyone right now who is affected by this terrible plague, any donations spared would be most appreciated!"

So far, the family has raised over $82,000 out of their $100,000 goal.

As of Wednesday, there have been more than 13,935,500 cases of COVID-19 in the United States and at least 272,600 deaths from coronavirus-related illnesses, according to a New York Times database.