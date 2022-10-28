Michigan Man Who Helped with Hurricane Ian Recovery Efforts Dies from Flesh-Eating Bacteria

“There’s so many people that are going down there, and they have no idea of the dangers that exist after a disaster,” the man’s fiancee said

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on October 28, 2022 03:59 PM
James Hewitt
Photo: GoFundMe

A Michigan man who flew into Florida to help his friend with repairs and clear debris following the aftermath of Hurricane Ian contracted a flesh-eating bacteria and died.

James Hewitt, 56, had scraped his leg after falling off his friend's boat into a canal, his fiancee Leah Delano told the Washington Post. Hewitt had called Delano after the incident telling her that he had felt unwell.

Delano said Hewitt's leg had become swollen and he had contracted a fever the next day. After he was hospitalized, doctors determined that he needed to be moved to the intensive care unit due to sepsis, which is when the body reacts to an infection in an extreme and life-threatening way. Hewitt died two days later.

Doctors told Delano that Hewitt had contracted vibrio, a type of flesh-eating bacteria that can be found in warm sea waters with temperatures over 55 degrees, often in coastal states like Texas, California and Florida.

The Florida Department of Health issued a warning to residents on Oct. 3 that Hurricane Ian flood waters could contain diseases like vibrio. As of Oct. 28, the health department has tallied 66 cases of Vibrio, almost double last year's number, and 13 deaths.

"I never want to say 'don't help' because, goodness knows, those people need help, but there's so many people that are going down there, and they have no idea of the dangers that exist after a disaster." Delano told the Washington Post.

There are about 80,000 cases of vibrio infections a year, and those with immunocompromised systems or liver disease are more likely to have adverse effects from contracting vibrio if they have any open wounds.

Doctors say that people should be aware of the initial signs of contracting vibrio including feeling feverish or dizzy, or noticing that the wound is reddening and spreading.

