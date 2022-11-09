Lifestyle Health Michigan, California and Vermont Voters Approve Amendments to Protect Abortion Rights in State Constitutions Further, Kentucky voters rejected an amendment that would have revised the state constitution to make clear that women do not have any abortion rights there By Anna Lazarus Caplan Anna Lazarus Caplan Instagram Twitter Digital News Writer, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines and Sheila Cosgrove Baylis Sheila Cosgrove Baylis Sheila Baylis is an Editor for PEOPLE's Health vertical; she contributes to print features and directs the digital Health team on stories ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic to body image and women's health. She has a Master's Degree in Gender Studies. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 9, 2022 11:47 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Voters in Michigan, California and Vermont elected to enshrine abortion rights into their state constitutions on Tuesday, while Kentucky voters rejected a change to their state constitution that would have blocked any abortion rights. The ballot measures came months after the reversal of Roe v. Wade, a decision which led to near-total bans in many states, including in Texas, Oklahoma, Florida, Tennessee and North Carolina. According to NPR, in Michigan, abortion rights advocates gathered more than 750,000 signatures in order to get the Proposition 3 amendment on the ballot. The referendum will amend the state's constitution to specify that "every individual has a fundamental right to reproductive freedom." Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer won re-election Tuesday night in part due to running a campaign in which she championed abortion rights, the Washington Post reported. In Kentucky on Tuesday, voters rejected an amendment that would have revised the state constitution to make clear that women do not have any abortion rights there. Anti-abortion groups hoped to add the words: "to protect human life, nothing in this constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion." Kansas Defends Its Right to Abortion After Voters Shoot Down Proposed Constitutional Amendment In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom celebrated the results of the election amid a divided political nation where the balance of Congress remained undetermined on Wednesday. Voters passed Proposition 1, which ensures women the right to an abortion in the state's constitution. Abortion rights protest. Brandon Bell/Getty Abortion Rights Activist on Supreme Court Overturning Roe v. Wade: 'Legal, Political, Cultural Chaos' Vermont had a similar initiative, and passed an amendment to protect abortion rights. About 77% of voters there supported the amendment. "From California and Kentucky to Michigan and Vermont, voters came out in full force to defend their reproductive freedom this election," Alexis McGill Johnson, president of Planned Parenthood Action Fund, said Wednesday. In August, Kansas voters were the first to preserve abortion rights following Roe v. Wade decision, shooting down a referendum to the constitution that would have led to further restrictions or an abortion ban across the state.