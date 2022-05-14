"Even if we knew the courts were heading toward this day, it doesn't make the frustration, grief, and fear any less real," the former first lady said of the draft opinion overturning abortion access

Michelle Obama Reflects on Leaked Abortion Opinion Draft by Supreme Court: 'We Don't Have to Stand Idly By'

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 29: Former first lady Michelle Obama speaks to guests at the Obama Foundation Summit at Illinois Institute of Technology on October 29, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. The Summit is an annual event hosted by the Obama Foundation. The 2019 theme is "Places Reveal Our Purpose". (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Michelle Obama is speaking out over reproductive rights.

On Saturday, the former first lady shared her thoughts on the recently leaked opinion draft that indicated that a majority of justices would vote to overturn Roe v. Wade, which guaranteed the right to abortion.

"It's been a tough couple of weeks since we saw the leaked SCOTUS draft opinion on abortion," Obama, 58, tweeted. "Even if we knew the courts were heading toward this day, it doesn't make the frustration, grief, and fear any less real."

"But we don't have to stand idly by while others try to turn back the clock on progress," she continued. "I'm so inspired by everyone out marching today. And I know that we're going to see so many folks carrying this energy forward to the elections in November and in every election after that."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 19: Former first lady Michelle Obama discusses her book "Becoming" at Barclays Center on December 19, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Admitting she understands some people might be questioning "whether or not your vote matters," the Becoming author also reminded her followers on Twitter that "state lawmakers are the ones who will determine whether abortion is safe, legal, and accessible in your communities."

"And we are the ones who determine our state lawmakers," she added.

Hundreds of thousands of Bans Off Our Bodies protestors gathered in Washington, D.C., and across the country on Saturday to rally for abortion rights in response to the leaked draft by the Supreme Court.

President Barack Obama also encouraged his followers on Twitter to provide support for the demonstrations.

"If you can't join a march in person today, you can still get involved," he wrote. "Donate to a local abortion fund. Volunteer with activists who've been organizing on this issue for years."

"And vote on or before November 8 and in every election. Take action: http://usow.org/repro/#action," Barack, 60, continued.

Tagging the website of the Bans Off Our Bodies rally, Barack wrote in another tweet, "Across the country, Americans are standing up for abortion rights—and I'm proud of everyone making their voices heard. Join a march near you."

Abortion is still a constitutionally guaranteed right in the United States until a final decision is made. However, if Roe is overturned, at least 23 states would likely outlaw or heavily restrict the procedure.

While speaking to PEOPLE last week, Sen. Tina Smith from Minnesota, who previously worked at Planned Parenthood, pointed out that most Americans support abortion access.

"According to all the public polling that I have seen, access to abortion is what most people in this country want," Smith, 64, said.

Polling from Pew Research shows that a majority of U.S. adults — 59% — say abortion should be legal in all or most cases, a percentage that has held steady for 26 years, since 1995. A similar percentage of Americans support upholding Roe, according to a poll from Quinnipiac, which found that 63% agree with the court ruling. A Marquette Law School poll also found that 72% oppose the decision being overturned.

That's part of why the leaked opinion "felt like getting socked in the gut," Smith told PEOPLE.