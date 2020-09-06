Guardians of the Galaxy Star Michael Rooker Details His 'Epic Battle' with Coronavirus

Michael Rooker is recovering from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor, 65, detailed his experience with the deadly virus in a lengthy Facebook post on Saturday alongside a photo of a negative COVID-19 test from the day prior.

"If y’all ain't figured it out by now why I’ve been isolating in this crazy awesome Airstream of mine, let me help y’all out by saying I’ve been fighting off COVID-19," he wrote. "And I have to let y’all know it has been quite a battle."

"And as in any war, ALL is fair," Rooker added. "And IN the middle of this epic battle I’ve come to the conclusion that there ain't a whole heck of a lot one can do externally, to fight off COVID-19 once it has gotten into your body. This is my personal opinion, definitely not the conclusion of some scientific study. The real battle takes place internally, on a cellular level."

The Walking Dead actor explained that he "made the decision not to take any extra medicines or vitamins or supplements" while fighting off the virus.

"I felt that if my immune system was not already prepared for this battle loading up with all this extra stuff would only do me damage as kidneys and liver would have been gravely stressed," he said. "In the process of fighting off COVID-19, I could feel and see the results of those daily battles, by how I felt and looked the next day. I was either feeling like crap, or pretty dang good, semi human in fact."

"So, just so y’all know the end result of all those daily battles has come to an end," Rooker shared. "My body has won the WAR! Covid put up a pretty good fight... but bottom line, it ended up getting its ass knocked out! buy [sic] my immune system."

"1,2, punch to the head, 2 body shots and a left hook right upper-cut," the star said, adding, "End of story....."

As of Sept. 6, there are over 6.2 million confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, while at least 188,5000 people have died from coronavirus-related illnesses, according to the New York Times' database.