Michael J. Fox Recalls 'Terrible Year' with Parkinson's, Says New Research on the Disease Is the 'Big Reward'

“It’s all changed. It can be known and treated early on. It’s huge,” said Michael J. Fox, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1991

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 13, 2023 01:18 PM
Michael J Fox
Michael J. Fox. Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty

Michael J. Fox is reflecting on the difficult time he's recently had due to symptoms of his Parkinson's disease.

In a recent interview with Stat News, the 61-year-old — who was diagnosed in 1991 and went public with his diagnosis in 1998 — gave an update on his health.

"It's been a terrible year," Fox admitted to the outlet before noting that, in some ways, he's "feeling better" now.

However, the Back to the Future star found the silver lining with his disease due to the groundbreaking research on Parkinson's funded by the Michael J. Fox Foundation.

The study, which was published this month in The Lancet Neurology, found that a key Parkinson's pathology can now be identified by examining spinal fluid from living patients, allowing earlier intervention.

"It's all changed. It can be known and treated early on. It's huge," said Fox, who was diagnosed at age 29.

"This is the thing," he added of the research. "This is the big reward. This is the big trophy."

Last month, Fox opened up about living with Parkinson's disease after a screening of his documentary, Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, at the South by Southwest (SXSW) Film Festival.

Asked during a Q&A how he "mobilized" people to care about Parkinson's, he responded: "I didn't have a choice," adding: "This is it. I have to give everything I have, and it's not lip service. I show up and do the best I can."

He continued, "Pity is a benign form of abuse. I can feel sorry for myself, but I don't have time for that. There is stuff to be learned from this, so let's do that and move on."

Answering questions about the film alongside director Davis Guggenheim, Fox said that the purpose of sharing more about his story is to give back to his fans.

"My fans have basically given me my life," he explained. "I wanted to give these people who have done so much for me my time and gratitude. It was great for me to hear from all of you."

Speaking directly to Guggenheim, he added: "Parkinson's sucks, but it's a great life, so thank you for it."

"I have no regrets," he said of his period working after his diagnosis. "You do what you have to do, but you do not want to kill your self. And that's when I stopped."

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie debuts on Apple TV+ on May 12.

Related Articles
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock (13820289aj) Michael J. Fox 'Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie' film premiere, SXSW, Austin, Texas, USA - 14 Mar 2023
Michael J. Fox Says Parkinson's Disease 'Sucks' but He Has 'a Great Life': 'I Have No Regrets'
Tracy Pollan and Michael J. Fox attend A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's benefitting The Michael J. Fox Foundation on November 16, 2019 in New York City
Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan's Relationship Timeline
Michael J. Fox in "STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie," coming soon to Apple TV+
Michael J. Fox Reveals Private Journey with Parkinson's Disease in Trailer for 'Still' Documentary
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 14: (L-R) Director David Guggenheim, Tracy Pollan, Michael J. Fox and Claudette Godfrey attend STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie - 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theater on March 14, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for SXSW)
Michael J. Fox Reflects on 34-Year Marriage to Tracy Pollan: 'Anything Good That We Do Comes from Her'
Neil Diamond Talks About Parkinson's on Sunday Morning
Neil Diamond Says He Has Finally Accepted His Parkinson's Diagnosis: 'A Calm Has Moved In'
Brian Wallach rollout 3/27
Young Father Defying the Odds of His ALS Diagnosis Says the Disease Is 'No Longer Hopeless'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CpePqBRr3A5/?hl=en realmikejfox Verified Hey Blue, welcome to your new home! 1d
Michael J. Fox Is a Proud Dog Dad as He Cuddles with His New Pup Blue: 'Welcome to Your New Home'
Michael J. Fox Was as Overwhelmed as Fans During His Recent Back to the Future Reunion with Christopher Lloyd
Michael J. Fox Says 'Back to the Future III' Sparked Christopher Lloyd Friendship: 'A Great Guy'
Corinne Foxx and Jamie Foxx attend the Los Angeles Screening of "Below The Belt" at Directors Guild Of America on October 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Jamie Foxx's Daughter Corinne Recalls Years of 'Terrifying' Pain Before Endometriosis Diagnosis
Michael J Fox
Michael J. Fox Recalls Years of 'Denial' After Parkinson's Diagnosis: 'I Told Very Few People'
Christopher Lloyd, Michael J. Fox Back To The Future - 1985
'Back to the Future' Cast: Where Are They Now?
Barack Obama SXSW
Barack Obama Celebrates Release of Moving New ALS Documentary with Former Staffers at SXSW
Michael J. Fox
Michael J. Fox Says He Only Publicly Revealed Parkinson's Diagnosis After Bullying from Paparazzi
Woody Harrelson, Michael J. Fox
Woody Harrelson Recalls Drinking Cobra Blood in Thailand with Michael J. Fox: 'Mike Promptly Vomited'
Michael J Fox
Michael J. Fox Says His Parkinson's Disease Limits His Acting: 'I Couldn't Remember the Lines'
Michael J. Fox Rollout
Michael J. Fox Reflects on an Act of Kindness from River Phoenix 31 Years Later: 'He Was So Nice to Me'