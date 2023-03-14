Michael J. Fox Says Parkinson's Disease 'Sucks' but He Has 'a Great Life': 'I Have No Regrets'

"I can feel sorry for myself, but I don't have time for that," Fox said of living with Parkinson's disease while speaking at a South by Southwest (SXSW) Film Festival screening for his documentary

By Kristen O'Brien
and
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 14, 2023 08:42 PM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock (13820289aj) Michael J. Fox 'Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie' film premiere, SXSW, Austin, Texas, USA - 14 Mar 2023
Photo: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Michael J. Fox is opening up about living with Parkinson's disease.

After a screening of his documentary, Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, at the South by Southwest (SXSW) Film Festival on Tuesday, the actor, 61, described what life has been like since he was diagnosed in 1991 and went public with his diagnosis in 1998.

Asked during a Q&A how he "mobilized" people to care about Parkinson's, he responded: "I didn't have a choice," adding: "This is it. I have to give everything I have, and it's not lip service. I show up and do the best I can."

He continued, "Pity is a benign form of abuse. I can feel sorry for myself, but I don't have time for that. There is stuff to be learned from this, so let's do that and move on."

Answering questions about the film alongside director Davis Guggenheim, Fox said that the purpose of sharing more about his story is to give back to his fans.

"My fans have basically given me my life," he explained. "I wanted to give these people who have done so much for me my time and gratitude. It was great for me to hear from all of you."

michael j.fox
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Speaking directly to Guggenheim, he added: "Parkinson's sucks, but it's a great life, so thank you for it."

"I have no regrets," he said of his period working after his diagnosis. "You do what you have to do, but you do not want to kill your self. And that's when I stopped."

According to a logline for the documentary, the film "incorporates documentary, archival and scripted elements, recounting Fox's extraordinary story in his own words."

While it adds that the film gives an "account of Fox's public life, full of nostalgic thrills and cinematic gloss" alongside his "never-before-seen private journey, including the years that followed his diagnosis with Parkinson's," Fox shared that there is much more to the film than the details about his health.

"David said early on, 'I want to cover Parkinson's, but I don't want to make a movie about Parkinson's.' He made a movie about life," explained Fox. "He made a conscientious decision not to make a movie about Parkinson's."

In a 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Back to the Future star revealed his decision to go public with his diagnosis.

"It was seven or eight years after I had been diagnosed ... [and] the paparazzi and stuff, they would stand outside my apartment and heckle at me, like, 'What's the matter with you?' " Fox recalled. "I said, 'I can't be making my neighbors deal with this,' so I came out, and it was great. It was a great thing."

"It was a great surprise to me that people responded the way they responded," he added. "They responded with interest, in the desire to find an answer to the disease, and then I saw that as a great opportunity. I didn't get put in this position to squander it."

RELATED VIDEO: Michael J. Fox on Finding "Gratitude" & Staying Strong in His Battle with Parkinson's

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After going public with his Parkison's, Fox founded the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research in 2000.

"The Michael J. Fox Foundation is dedicated to finding a cure for Parkinson's disease through an aggressively funded research agenda and to ensuring the development of improved therapies for those living with Parkinson's today," the foundation explains on its website.

Related Articles
Michael J. Fox Was as Overwhelmed as Fans During His Recent Back to the Future Reunion with Christopher Lloyd
Michael J. Fox Says 'Back to the Future III' Sparked Christopher Lloyd Friendship: 'A Great Guy'
Tracy Pollan and Michael J. Fox attend A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's benefitting The Michael J. Fox Foundation on November 16, 2019 in New York City
Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan's Relationship Timeline
https://www.instagram.com/p/CpePqBRr3A5/?hl=en realmikejfox Verified Hey Blue, welcome to your new home! 1d
Michael J. Fox Is a Proud Dog Dad as He Cuddles with His New Pup Blue: 'Welcome to Your New Home'
Barack Obama SXSW
Barack Obama Celebrates Release of Moving New ALS Documentary with Former Staffers at SXSW
Jason Merritt/Getty
Michael J. Fox Says 'Gratitude Makes Optimism Sustainable' While Living with Parkinson's Disease
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 10: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Actor, speaks onstage during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Austin Convention Center on March 10, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Renee Dominguez/Getty Images for SXSW)
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Reveals She Was Body Shamed for Not Being 'Sample Size': 'I Cried'
Gina Torres attends The Hollywood Reporter's Empowerment In Entertainment Event 2019 at Milk Studios on April 30, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Gina Torres Introduces SXSW Documentary 'Under My Skin' About People with Eczema: 'There's No Shame'
Eva Longoria attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards
Eva Longoria Says She's on 'Cloud 9' Over Reaction to Directorial Debut 'Flamin' Hot'
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 15: Bruce Willis and Emma Heming attend the "Glass" New York Premiere at SVA Theater on January 15, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Emma Heming Willis Tells Paparazzi to Stop Yelling at Bruce Willis Following Dementia Diagnosis
Comedy Central's Roast of Bruce Willis, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 14 Jul 2018
What Is Frontotemporal Dementia? Everything to Know About Bruce Willis' Diagnosis
Michael J Fox
Michael J. Fox Recalls Years of 'Denial' After Parkinson's Diagnosis: 'I Told Very Few People'
Comedy Central's Roast of Bruce Willis, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 14 Jul 2018
How Bruce Willis' Diagnosis of Frontotemporal Dementia Differs from Alzheimer's Disease
Bruce Willis Photocall In Berlin
Bruce Willis Diagnosed with Frontotemporal Dementia, His Wife Emma Reveals: 'Condition Has Progressed'
Demi Moore Shares Family Photos with Bruce Willis and All of His Kids: 'We Are FAMILY'
Everything Bruce Willis' Family Has Said Since His Diagnosis
Michael J Fox
Michael J. Fox Says His Parkinson's Disease Limits His Acting: 'I Couldn't Remember the Lines'
Schuyler Fox, Aquinnah Fox, Michael J. Fox, Tracy Pollan and Sam Michael Fox attend the 2022 A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's
Michael J. Fox on 'Back to the Future: The Musical' : 'They're Trying to Do a New Thing'