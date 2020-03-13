Miami Mayor Francis Suarez Has Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Image zoom Miami Mayor Francis Suarez

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has tested positive for the new coronavirus, he said Friday.

“It is confirmed that I have the coronavirus,” Suarez told the Miami Herald. “I did test positive for it.”

The mayor said that he feels healthy and strong, according to the Herald, and is now quarantining at home while his wife and children live with extended family. His main concern, he said, was for the people who he had come in contact with over the last few days.

“I’m concerned for people who have had some measure of contact with me,” he said. “If we did not shake hands or you did not come into contact with me if I coughed or sneezed, there is no action you need to take whatsoever,” he said. “If we did, however, touch or shake hands, or if I sneezed or coughed near you since Monday, it is recommended that you self-isolate for 14 days, but you do not need to get tested.”

“After speaking with medical personnel, I will continue to follow Department of Health protocol and remain isolated while I lead our government remotely,” he continued.

Suarez had said one day earlier that he was self-quarantining after he attended an event on Monday with Brazilian government official who later tested positive for the virus. He worked from the city office on Thursday morning, but went to get tested that afternoon on the advice of health officials.

The Brazilian official, Fabio Wajngarten, the press secretary to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, also met with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort on Saturday. Trump has said that he will not get tested for the coronavirus.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez declared a state of emergency for the area on Thursday afternoon to redirect funding. There are currently 46 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Florida, and two people have died.