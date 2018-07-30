Former Porn Star Says Her Breast Implant Was Deflated By Rogue Hockey Puck at Stanley Cup Game

Former porn star Mia Khalifa has a unique and painful souvenir from this year’s NHL playoffs.

In a new interview with the U.K.’s Daily Star, Khalifa — now the cohost of podcast Sportsball — revealed that she’ll undergo reconstructive surgery after allegedly being hit by a flying hockey puck earlier this year.

“I was sitting behind the glass during a game, and it came shooting over the glass and it caught me so off guard and I had no idea it was coming,” said Khalifa, 25. She added to the Star, “I grabbed my chest and I didn’t want to let go, because I felt like if I did let go blood was going to be everywhere.”

Khalifa noted to the outlet that pucks are “really heavy,” and speculated that it was traveling at about 80 mph. when it allegedly struck her.

“My left breast is slightly deflated now and I will be getting it fixed next year,” she said.

A rep for Khalifa told PEOPLE, “It is a self-diagnosed injury that occurred as she described in her Instagram post from May.”

Alongside the May photo of Khalifa taken at Capital One Arena, she wrote at the time, “Also, I got hit in the boob with a puck during the game, and I’m 80% sure it ruptured an implant. But the good news is, I got a game used puck from a Capitals Stanley cup playoff game. Worth it.”

She echoed to the Star, “I got to take it home, it was the single greatest souvenir any hockey fan can get: a game-used puck that comes at you and hits you.”