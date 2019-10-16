Meteorologist Claps Back at Body Shamer Who Tells Her to Cover Her ‘Bulge’: ‘I Like My Body’

Image zoom Tracy Hinson Tracy Hinson/Instagram

As a meteorologist for KSDK News in St. Louis, Tracy Hinson is far more concerned about sharing the latest weather news than how she looks while she does it.

But the newscaster found herself fighting back against a body shamer who said that Hinson that needs to cover her stomach “bulge” when she’s on-air.

The viewer directly messaged Hinson to critique her outfit.

“Do you ever watch yourself giving the weather report? Seems that you need a girdle for the stomach overhang which shortens the front of your dresses!” the person wrote. “Today was not the first time I have noticed this. Maybe you should wear a top that covers the bulge in your stomach.”

Hinson politely, but firmly, told the body shamer that she’s happy with her body.

“Dear Mary, yes I do watch my air checks. NO I will not be strapping myself into a girdle because you don’t like my belly,” she wrote on social media. “I like pasta, bread and cheese too much to obsess over my weight. I like my body and that’s all that really matters. ❤️ Tracy #nomorefatshaming”

Hinson posted her response on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and got tons of support from her followers. She thanked everyone on Twitter for their kind words.

“Grateful and completely touched by the support I’ve gotten from my friends at KSDK News and total strangers who wrote me with words of encouragement,” she said.

And the self-professed mac and cheese obsessive poked fun at the body shaming message by posting photos of her Kraft dinner and added, “#LongLiveCarbs.”

“Few things in life are more beautiful than this sight right here,” she said.