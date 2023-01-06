Ketamine Clinics for Mental Health Are Expanding Across the United States

The hallucinogen has been found to help people with treatment-resistant depression

By
Published on January 6, 2023 04:42 PM
Ketamine
Photo: Teresa Crawford/AP/Shutterstock

Ketamine clinics have been appearing throughout the U.S. over the last few years to assist with mental health conditions — as the synthetic drug with hallucinogenic effects is now being used to help patients boost their moods, according to psychotherapists.

The drug, which is also used illegally as a party drug, was approved as a short-acting anesthetic by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the 1970s. And in 2019, the Food and Drug Administration approved a nasal spray called esketamine, derived from ketamine, as a medication for depression. That's when clinics first started popping up around the country.

"Patients say, 'This changed my life,'" Mike Dow, a psychotherapist at a Field Trip Health in Los Angeles, told NBC News.

Ketamine lozenges
COLE BURSTON/AFP via Getty

At most clinics, patients start with a screening, and, if qualified, they get a shot of ketamine and are led through a guided meditation. Afterward they meet with a therapist.

The American Psychiatric Association does not provide specific guidelines for the use of ketamine. But a 2019 study conducted at Massachusetts General Hospital found that patients with anxiety experienced lessened symptoms just 40 minutes after taking a low dose of ketamine.

Some stars have also opened up about using ketamine to specifically treat addiction in the past — including Lamar Odom, who said he saw it as a "healthy high" in helping him with substance abuse issues. Sharon Osbourne, has spoke about pursuing ketamine treatment after developing anxiety in 2021.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest storie

Dow told NBC News that people may undergo psychedelic experiences during treatments. While it's unclear how the drug works in the brain, he believes it boosts feel-good chemicals (similar to how antidepressants work) and allows people to create new habits.

Treatments can run from $400 to $800 a session, on average, and aren't covered by insurance, Revitalist CEO Kathryn Walker told NBC News.

However, the drug can also be prescribed "off-label," which means some clinics offer it as an infusion or an injection.

"The concern with these clinics' popping up is that people are getting treatments that haven't been well-proven, well-studied or following any guidelines," Dr. Smita Das, chairwoman of the American Psychiatric Association's Council on Addiction Psychiatry, told the network. "My concern is that people who need treatment will spend their money and energy in these ketamine clinics that aren't well-proven."

"People can rarely experience paranoia or suicidal ideation," Das added. "And so many of these clinics don't have mental health professionals staffing them. When those mental health concerns pop up, they may not be equipped to respond appropriately."

Dow agreed that some clinics potentially offering the drug without supervision is a reason for worry — leading to a "bad trip" for clients.

Related Articles
man preparing Semaglutide Ozempic injection control blood sugar levels
What to Know About Tirzepatide, the New Weight-Loss Drug Expected to Be Approved by the FDA This Year
Young Adult Mental Health
Abortion Restrictions May Have Increased Suicide Rates Among Women, New Study Finds
tWitch poses backstage at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards
How the Death of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Sparked Discussions of Mental Health and Suicide in the Black Community
National Park Service Well that’s toad-ally terrifying….🐸 Hey there! Here is the “ribbiting” late night content no one asked for. Yet here we are. The Sonoran desert toad (Bufo alvarius), also known as the Colorado river toad, is one of the largest toads found in North America, measuring nearly 7 inches (18 cm). What sound does it make? Its call has been described as a “weak, low-pitched toot, lasting less than a second.” Was that the toad or did something startle you? These toads have prominent parotoid glands that secrete a potent toxin. It can make you sick if you handle the frog or get the poison in your mouth. As we say with most things you come across in a national park, whether it be a banana slug, unfamiliar mushroom, or a large toad with glowing eyes in the dead of night, please refrain from licking. Thank you. Toot! Image: Black and white motion sensor camera capture of Sonoran Desert Toad staring into your soul at Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Arizona.
National Park Service Asks People to Stop Licking Toad that Causes Hallucinations
JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! – "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. ET and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. The guests for Tuesday, November 22 included Kristen Bell (“The People We Hate at the Wedding”), David Shrigley (“Get Your Shit Together”), and musical guest Noah Kahan. (ABC/Randy Holmes) KRISTEN BELL
Kristen Bell Reveals She Told Her Kids About Doing Mushrooms — and It 'Backfired' 
Closeup shot of a doctor having a consultation with a patient in his office
Health Panel Recommends Regular Anxiety Screenings for Adults Under 65
people seeking therapy
What's the Difference Between Anxiety and Depression?
Rainbow Fentanyl
Health Officials Warn of Rainbow Fentanyl Being Used to Target Children and Young Adults
Hand holding hearing aid
New Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids a 'Game Changer' for Millions of Americans
A woman is indoors in her living room. Her head is shaved due to chemotherapy. She is sitting and looking thoughtful.
New Report Shows Decline in Cancer Deaths, with More Than 18 Million Cancer Survivors in the U.S.
YOUNG MENTAL HEALTH: LET’S TALK ABOUT IT
Student Who Suffered Panic Attacks Helped Pass a Law to Get Kids Mental Health Days
people seeking therapy
The Surprising Signs of Summer Seasonal Affective Disorder
Covid test
What to Know About COVID-19 Rebound, Links to Paxlovid Following Joe Biden's Relapse
abortion pill
Abortion Pill Startup Will Sell Meds to Patients Before They Get Pregnant: 'Peace of Mind'
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. Monkeypox, a disease that rarely appears outside Africa, has been identified by European and American health authorities in recent days.
Major Lab Techs Allegedly Refusing to Take Blood from Possible Monkeypox Patients: Report
woman with vitiligo
FDA Grants Approval to First Treatment for Vitiligo