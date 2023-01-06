Ketamine Clinics for Mental Health Are Expanding Across the United States

Ketamine clinics have been appearing throughout the U.S. over the last few years to assist with mental health conditions — as the synthetic drug with hallucinogenic effects is now being used to help patients boost their moods, according to psychotherapists.

The drug, which is also used illegally as a party drug, was approved as a short-acting anesthetic by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the 1970s. And in 2019, the Food and Drug Administration approved a nasal spray called esketamine, derived from ketamine, as a medication for depression. That's when clinics first started popping up around the country.

"Patients say, 'This changed my life,'" Mike Dow, a psychotherapist at a Field Trip Health in Los Angeles, told NBC News.

COLE BURSTON/AFP via Getty

At most clinics, patients start with a screening, and, if qualified, they get a shot of ketamine and are led through a guided meditation. Afterward they meet with a therapist.

The American Psychiatric Association does not provide specific guidelines for the use of ketamine. But a 2019 study conducted at Massachusetts General Hospital found that patients with anxiety experienced lessened symptoms just 40 minutes after taking a low dose of ketamine.

Some stars have also opened up about using ketamine to specifically treat addiction in the past — including Lamar Odom, who said he saw it as a "healthy high" in helping him with substance abuse issues. Sharon Osbourne, has spoke about pursuing ketamine treatment after developing anxiety in 2021.

Dow told NBC News that people may undergo psychedelic experiences during treatments. While it's unclear how the drug works in the brain, he believes it boosts feel-good chemicals (similar to how antidepressants work) and allows people to create new habits.

Treatments can run from $400 to $800 a session, on average, and aren't covered by insurance, Revitalist CEO Kathryn Walker told NBC News.

However, the drug can also be prescribed "off-label," which means some clinics offer it as an infusion or an injection.

"The concern with these clinics' popping up is that people are getting treatments that haven't been well-proven, well-studied or following any guidelines," Dr. Smita Das, chairwoman of the American Psychiatric Association's Council on Addiction Psychiatry, told the network. "My concern is that people who need treatment will spend their money and energy in these ketamine clinics that aren't well-proven."

"People can rarely experience paranoia or suicidal ideation," Das added. "And so many of these clinics don't have mental health professionals staffing them. When those mental health concerns pop up, they may not be equipped to respond appropriately."

Dow agreed that some clinics potentially offering the drug without supervision is a reason for worry — leading to a "bad trip" for clients.