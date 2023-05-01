Menopause Symptoms Cost Working Women in the U.S. $1.8 Billion Each Year, New Study Finds

A new study published by the Mayo Clinic found that menopause costs women an estimated annual loss of $1.8 billion in working time

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 1, 2023 04:43 PM
businesswoman working in office
Photo: Getty

Working women in the United States may lose up to $1.8 billion each year due to menopause, according to a new study.

Menopause is the time that marks the end of a woman's reproductive years, or twelve months without a menstrual period. It usually occurs when women are in their 40s and 50s, but the average age is 51 in the U.S. Symptoms include irregular periods, hot flashes, mood swings, sleep problems, vaginal and bladder problems, loss of bone density and higher cholesterol levels — some of which come on gradually.

The study, published this week by the Mayo Clinic, surveyed more than 4,000 women aged 45-60 and found that 15% had either missed work or cut back on work hours because of their menopause symptoms. The study notes that more than 15 million women in the workplace ages 45 to 60.

Researchers also found that over 1% of participants reported that their symptoms were so debilitating that they were either laid off or quit their jobs in the preceding six months.

Dr. Juliana Kling — study author and chair of the Women's Health Internal Medicine division at Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale, Arizona — said that based on collected data, there's an estimated annual loss of $1.8 billion in working time.

RELATED VIDEO: Shania Twain on Posing Topless and 'Embracing' Menopause: 'I'm Comfortable in My Own Skin'

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Dr. Ekta Kapoor — another study author and an endocrinologist at Mayo Clinic in Minnesota — told The New York Times that many women who deal with debilitating symptoms of menopause also express difficulty talking about menopause with their colleagues.

"The topic of menopause is taboo in general but even more so at the workplace," she said. "I've heard from women that they don't want to come across as a 'complainer' at work or they'll bring up menopause and people will roll their eyes."

Kapoor added that the recorded $1.8 billion annual loss is likely an underestimate because the women surveyed had access to health insurance and possible treatments for menopause symptoms, which is not the case for all women in the U.S.

Related Articles
Ovulation test showing positive result and calendar
9 At-Home Fertility Tests to Help Guide Your Reproductive Journey
Therapy group listens attentively as young woman shares
Our 11 Picks for Group Therapy that You Can Access from Your Couch at Home
A child psychologist Play therapist colors with a girl and her mom during a play therapy
Does Your Child Need Therapy? Look No Further Than These Online Therapy Companies
Pharmacist with digital tablet for Online Pharmacy
Skip the Line With the 8 Best Online Pharmacies
Naomi Watts
Naomi Watts Recreates Her '80s Tampon Ad to Normalize Menopause, Using Lube: 'Let's Get Real'
Online counseling on family issues
Best Premarital Counseling for Couples Who Need a Little Support Before Heading Down the Aisle
Couple talking face to face on bed during online marriage counseling
The Best Online Couples Therapy to Help You Navigate Any Relationship Issues
Soulloop app
Health and Wellness Products We're Loving Right Now
Senior woman on a video call with her therapist
Find the Best Online Therapy Services for Your Particular Needs
Mineka Furtch says her previous doctor initially downplayed her symptoms of nausea and vomiting when she was pregnant in 2020. She was eventually diagnosed with hyperemesis gravidarum, and the severe symptoms associated with the condition have returned now that she is pregnant again.
Why People Who Experience Severe Nausea During Pregnancy Often Go Untreated
healthcare worker explaining to young patient in medical clinic
Sharon Stone Had a Fibroid Tumor Removed — What to Know About Fibroids, Which Up to 80% of Women Develop
Cropped image of nurse injecting Covid-19 Vaccine to a patient. Female healthcare worker is working at hospital. She is holding syringe.
New Study Shows COVID-19 Vaccine Does Cause Changes to People's Menstrual Cycles
Birth control pills blister pack
Best Online Birth Control to Help You Manage Your Sexual Health
"The Beach Boys" with a surfboard in August 1962 in Los Angeles, California
The Members of the Beach Boys: Where Are They Now?
Four of the Best Dog Treats on different colorful backgrounds
These Are the 22 Best Dog Treats of 2023, According to Veterinarians
wearing dark gray slippers
The 9 Best Slippers of 2023, Tested and Reviewed