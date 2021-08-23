The Sabrina the Teenage Witch star said on Wednesday that she had a breakthrough COVID-19 case, likely from one of her kids bringing it home from school

Melissa Joan Hart Says She's 'Doing So Much Better' After She and Her 2 Kids Got COVID

Melissa Joan Hart is on the road to recovery after contracting COVID-19.

The Sabrina the Teenage Witch star, 45, shared last Wednesday that she had likely gotten COVID-19 from her eldest son, Mason Walter, 15, whom she thinks contracted the virus at school.

By Sunday, Hart said she was "doing so much better."

"I'm just sending an update because so many people have been checking on me," the actress said in an Instagram video. "I want to let you know that I'm doing so much better. I feel like I'm probably at like 75%; at the last video I was probably like 20-25%."

"It's been a rough week, but I'm feeling better; Mason's feeling better."

Hart said, though, that her youngest son Tucker McFadden, 8, has since tested positive.

"Tucker, my little one, is positive but no symptoms, so that's good," she said. "So far Brady is negative, my middle one. And waiting on [her husband] Mark's results which got lost in the mail, so."

Hart said she's continuing to rest, away from her family.

"I'm staying very isolated and separate, and just wanted to send love to everybody out there," she said. "Thanks for checking on us, thanks for all the chicken soup. I really felt the outpouring of love, and I just want to thank you. Stay safe everybody."

Hart said last week that she had a breakthrough COVID-19 case after being fully vaccinated, and expressed her frustration with the lack of a mask mandate at schools in her home state of Tennessee.

"I think as a country we got a little lazy and I'm really mad that my kids didn't have to wear a mask at school. I'm pretty sure where this came from," she said.

Breakthrough cases — COVID-19 infections that occur in people who have been fully vaccinated against the virus — are rare, but possible and expected, as the vaccines are not 100% effective in preventing infections. Still, vaccinated people who test positive will likely be asymptomatic or experience a far milder illness than if they were not vaccinated. The majority of deaths from COVID-19, around 98 to 99%, are in unvaccinated people.

Hart said last week that she was "scared and sad, and disappointed in myself and some of our leaders."

"I just wish I'd done better, so I'm asking you guys to do better. Protect your families. Protect your kids."

"It's not over yet," she added of the ongoing pandemic. "I hoped it was, but it's not, so stay vigilant and stay safe."