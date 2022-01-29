Melanie Lynskey Talks Facing Body Shaming from Yellowjackets Fans: 'Skinny Does Not Equal Healthy'

Melanie Lynskey is calling out body-shaming trolls.

The New Zealand-born actress, 44, shared some of the underhanded criticism she's received since her hit Showtime series Yellowjackets premiered in November, quote tweeting a post Friday from author and body positivity advocate Ashley C. Ford.

"The story of my life since Yellowjackets premiered," Lynskey wrote. "Most egregious are the 'I care about her health!!' people… b— you don't see me on my Peloton! You don't see me running through the park with my child. Skinny does not always equal healthy."

She previously opened up about body shaming that took place behind the scenes, revealing that a member of the Yellowjackets production team criticized her shape during filming.

"They were asking me, 'What do you plan to do? I'm sure the producers will get you a trainer. They'd love to help you with this,'" Lynskey recounted earlier this month in an interview with Rolling Stone. She also noted that her costars Tawny Cypress, Christina Ricci, and Juliette Lewis came to her defense, with Lewis, 48, penning a letter to the producers.

Lynskey stars in Yellowjackets as Shauna (teen version played by Sophie Nélisse), a member of a high school soccer team that crashes in the Canadian wilderness in 1996, only to be stalked 25 years later by someone blackmailing them over what happened in the woods.

She explained that body positivity was an important factor in how she developed the character. "It was really important to me for [Shauna] to not ever comment on my body, to not have me putting a dress on and being like, 'I wish I looked a bit better,'" Lynskey said.

"I did find it important that this character is just comfortable and sexual and not thinking or talking about it, because I want women to be able to to watch it and be like, 'Wow, she looks like me and nobody's saying she's the fat one,'" she added. "That representation is important."

The But I'm a Cheerleader actress opened up to PEOPLE about insecurities and eating issues stemming from her "different shape" during a 2016 interview.

"I was losing my mind trying to conform to something that was not physically possible for me," she said. "I was very unwell for a long time. I had eating issues and at a certain point I was like, 'I'm not going to survive' — not like I was on death's door or anything, but I was so unhappy and my hair was falling out."

"I was like, 'I just need to look the way I'm supposed to look' and have faith that people are going to want to put someone in a film or on a show who looks like this. I did have to truly become comfortable with myself, because you can't fake it," Lynskey added.