Melanie Griffith, 61, Looks Strong as She Heads into a Workout

Working (out) girl!

Melanie Griffith, 61, looked strong as she headed into a workout on Thursday in Beverly Hills. The actress — all smiles — wore a sports bra, leggings, and sneakers for the gym session, throwing over her shoulders what appeared to be a black tank top.

Just last month, the Golden Globe nominee revealed she had surgery related to her skin cancer.

In August, she posted a selfie of her bandaged nose on Instagram, writing in the caption, “Bandaged again after having dermabrasion, the final step to fix the now removed basil cell skin cancer. If any of you have it, get it fixed. If you lay in the sun, are exposed to lots of sun, be CAREFUL.”

She added, “Use sun screen. Get checked out by your Dermatologist. If you don’t have one, get one, or go to your nearest clinic and ask to be tested for it. More info to come! 💋.”

The mom of four also talked about beating skin cancer in InStyle‘s September issue.

“It’s a scary thing when you’re an actress and you depend on your face for work,” Griffith said. “But I realize I have to put a Band-Aid on it, and it’s fine. I just look like a dork.”

The Working Girl star continued, “It’s a different deal when you’re older… And we’re old. I don’t mean it badly, and I don’t mean it like, ‘Oh, poor me,’ or anything like that. It’s just a different deal when you’re an older person. It’s different from being the hot stuff to being the old hot stuff.”

The actress revealed to InStyle that when she’s in Los Angeles, she works out with a trainer every day to remain in shape. To boost her appearance, she says she recently visited stem-cell scientist Dr. Augustinus Bader in Germany to oxidize her blood with anti-inflammatory peptides. (InStyle reports that Griffith invests in Dr. Bader’s skin-care line and that her brother-in-law is involved in the company.)