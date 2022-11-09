Meghan Trainor Says She Lost 60 Lbs. After Being in a 'Dark Place' Due to Her C-Section Scar

Meghan Trainor is feeling good about her weight loss journey.

The 28-year-old singer recently spoke to Entertainment Tonight Canada and revealed that she lost 60 lbs. in the months after becoming a mom. The Grammy winner and her husband, Spy Kids actor Daryl Sabara, 30, welcomed their first child together, son Riley, in February 2021.

After giving birth via c-section, Trainor admitted, "I was my heaviest I'd ever been. I was 200 lbs. ... I just wasn't feeling great."

"I've never had stitches, so to have this C-section scar, I was in a really dark place, and I wanted to be in a great place for my son," she told the outlet.

Trainor explained that after struggling with body image, Riley motivated her to change her fitness routine and eating habits.

Noam Galai/Getty

"So I worked [out] every day and challenged myself. And I was like, 'If I can survive a C-section, I can do anything.' And I did," Trainor said. "I was very dedicated and I started seeing the pounds come off one week at a time, one pound. I was like, 'I'm fighting.'"

"I learned that I do like healthy food, and I learned what portions mean," she added, noting the mental health benefits she's experienced as well. "My brain is so happy when I exercise."

This isn't the first time the pop star has opened up about her relationship with her body since becoming a mother.

"I'm covered in scars and stretch marks in new places I didn't know stretch marks could be. There's things that aren't going to go away ever, and I have to learn to love that," Trainor told PEOPLE last year.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I started to feel unsexy immediately. Even with my husband, the love of my life, who worships the ground I step on, who loves my body — I was like, 'I'm not feeling it, man,'" she said. "It took me a couple of weeks and therapy sessions to be like, how do I get back in the mindset of: 'My husband loves me, and I'm hot, and everything's okay?'"

Trainor has been vocal about her struggles with body image since she released her breakthrough hit "All About That Bass" in 2014.

"It was a song for myself about my body insecurities. I was already at a tough place with my body, especially being out in front of all those people and having them judge me. A lot of people in the beginning of my career would say stuff to me in person like, 'Well, you're much skinnier than I thought you'd be,' or just weird backhanded comments," she continued. "So I've had a very weird relationship with my body for a lot of years, especially because I grew up chubby."

At the time, Trainor added that she's in the best place of her life and she's going to remain healthy for Riley.

"I want to run and keep up with my kid. I want to be able to put on a bathing suit and run out there and not be in my head about it. And I want to climb up a treehouse with him," she told PEOPLE. "I've lost all the baby weight and 10 extra lbs., so I'm just going to keep going and do this for my younger self."