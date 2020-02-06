Image zoom Meghan Trainor Slaven Vlasic/Getty

Meghan Trainor had a very personal reason for walking in the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women fashion show — her grandmother is currently in the hospital with heart problems.

The singer, 26, said that her grandma is undergoing treatment to reopen blocked arteries in her heart.

“My nana just had all of her arteries 90 percent clogged and she is in the hospital right now,” Trainor told PEOPLE on the red carpet ahead of the fashion show on Wednesday night. “They’re trying to help clear it out by doing some insane something. It’s really horrific. And I just saw a picture, and it was horrific.”

Trainor said that her grandma went to the hospital “days before” she was asked to walk in the annual fashion show, which benefits the American Heart Association and raises awareness of heart disease in women.

“This means the world to me,” she said of the event. “I learned so many facts about heart disease and women’s heart disease and how it takes more lives than all cancers combined. I didn’t know that. So this event teaches us that we need to take care of ourselves. We need more research we need more help for women. And we’ve got to look out, because it’s horrific and terrifying.”

Trainor said it was her first time on a fashion runway, so she planned to meditate before hitting the stage, which she also does before her concerts.

“I do transcendental meditation,” she explained. “I’ve been doing it for a year or two now, and it’s changed my life. I never was good at meditating, but that one’s good thing – there are no rules. You just chill with your mantra and you just say it over and over again. No matter what, you’re not doing it wrong. No app. Just silence. I can meditate even if there’s loud noise. Even if I have makeup or my glam team touching me. That’s the beauty of it. I’ve never been so calm and relaxed.”

Trainor revealed to PEOPLE this week that she was diagnosed with panic disorder after undergoing two vocal cord surgeries. The “All About That Bass” singer would have debilitating panic attacks, but she’s learned to manage the condition with therapy and medication.

“I met a psychologist who gave me medicine; I had therapists; I worked out; I got acupuncture,” she said. “Now it’s been a couple years, and I haven’t had a panic attack in so long I feel like I conquered it. I kicked some ass.”