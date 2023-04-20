Meghan Trainor Had to 'Rewire My Brain' to Develop a Healthy Body Image: 'Weight Sits Differently on Everyone'

“Whatever makes you feel the healthiest is where you should live,” the singer, who is expecting her second baby, tells PEOPLE

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne



Published on April 20, 2023 02:46 PM
Meghan Trainor
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Meghan Trainor is staying transparent about her journey toward a healthy body image.

The 29-year-old "Mother" singer opened up in this week's issue of PEOPLE about achieving her weight loss goals after welcoming her 2-year-old son Riley.

"I did it the healthy way, the long way, the one pound a week way. And it's a proud accomplishment that I never thought I could ever do," she tells PEOPLE.

"And now getting through a C-section and getting through that, just checking off goals of, 'What else can I accomplish?' It makes you feel unstoppable. And you're like, 'There's nothing I can't do.'"

Trainor, who is currently expecting her second baby, admits that her body is a lot different now going through her second pregnancy than it was when she was pregnant the first time. She says it was a difficult adjustment seeing her body change just after reaching her weight loss goals.

"That was really emotionally crippling, trying to go from like, 'Oh, I'm down to my healthiest I've ever been, but I know I'm about to grow big again,'" she explains. "And I had to keep reminding myself, 'It's healthy for the baby. I got to get big for the baby. And I've done it once. I could do it again.'"

"But it was eye opening to watch and feel myself go through little mini freakouts of, 'That's not fair. I'm going to have to stretch again. What if I get new stretch marks over these stretch?' The cycle just still lives in my brain," she continues. "And my therapist is so great at showing me a visual of, 'Your brain was wired this way your whole life. And at 29, you have to learn how to rewire it, which is not an easy task. So it's something you're working on every day.' And I'm like oh, that's right."

Trainor praises her husband, Spy Kids actor Daryl Sabara, 30, who she says is great at removing those thoughts and reminding her she is healthy and strong.

"Body image is always there, but I'm learning to rewire my brain," she says. "And I saw this girl on TikTok sobbing in her car and said, 'I'm 30 years old and I finally love myself fully, all of me, my body, who I am,' sobbing. And she was like, 'I just want you to know you could love yourself someday too. It'll happen.' And I was like, 'I love TikTok.'"

Seeing others be so transparent about their bodies is, in part, why Trainor has done the same recently.

"Because I've seen so many people on TikTok now open up, and I'm like, 'Here's what it looks like to be 180 pounds.' Everyone's body's so different," she said. "You could see a girl who's really tall in a bikini, showing off her 185 pound body or something. And I'm like, 'Wow. It's so interesting how weight sits differently on everyone.' Numbers are just numbers."

"Whatever makes you feel the healthiest is where you should live," Trainor adds.

