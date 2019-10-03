Meghan McCain Slams Body Shamer Who Told Her to Diet: This ‘Can Lead Women to Eating Disorders’

Image zoom Meghan McCain and Abby Huntsman Meghan McCain/ Instagram

Body shamers, beware of trying to come for Meghan McCain — she’ll respond with an epic take down.

On Tuesday, McCain shared a photo of herself and The View co-host Abby Huntsman dressed in pink for Breast Cancer Awareness month. In the comments below, one Twitter user took the opportunity to tell McCain to go on a diet.

“How many pounds ago was that profile picture?” the woman wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “Jenny Craig, NutriSystem or Weight Watchers (WW) would endorse you without hesitation.”

McCain, 34, informed the woman that her comment was rude and harmful.

“It’s harassment like this that can lead women to eating disorders,” she responded. “I am one of the lucky ones who never suffered from it.”

And McCain added that she’s achieved all of her goals without dieting.

“I never dieted to get a man or a job and somehow landed my dream both — hope young girls see me and know they don’t have to diet either,” she said.

Hey Jacklynn – it's harassment like this that can lead women to eating disorders. I am one of the lucky ones who never suffered from it. I never dieted to get a man or a job and some how landed my dream both – hope young girls see me and know they don't have to diet either. https://t.co/onVONeY6ow — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) October 1, 2019

McCain is no stranger to body shaming — she often finds herself responding to people who criticize her looks. Two years earlier, while her father, the late Senator John McCain, was battling brain cancer, she came for another Twitter troll who said she “gained a lot of weight.”

“You know — every morning I wake up happy my body is healthy and strong,” she replied. “I don’t define my worth by weight or what internet trolls think.”

And last month, after Bill Maher went on a pro-fat shaming rant, McCain talked about her experience with body shaming, during an episode of The View.

“Every day somebody on Twitter is like, ‘You’re too fat to be on The View, blah blah blah. It’s so cruel,” she said. “If I weren’t fat-shamed, I wouldn’t have a career. Laura Ingraham said I was ‘too plus-sized to be on TV,’ Shout out to Laura — I’m on The View and you’re not!”