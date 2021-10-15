Meghan McCain Says We Should Make Jonah Hill's Stance on Body Comments a 'General Rule'

Meghan McCain has previously shut down people who tried to criticize how she looked and has also spoken about the dangers of body shaming

Meghan McCain is in support of keeping your thoughts about other people's appearance to yourself.

On Thursday, the former The View co-host, 36, shared a message on her Instagram Story that was written by Jonah Hill this week requesting that people not make comments about his body.

"I know you mean well but I kindly ask that you not comment on my body ❤️," he wrote on Instagram Wednesday. "Good or bad I want to politely let you know it's not helpful and doesn't feel good. Much respect."

In her Instagram Story, McCain wrote: "How about we make this a general rule for everyone? K, thanks!"

McCain isn't the only one to voice support for Hill's message. The comments on his post were filled with friends and supporters of Hill's message, including comedian Aidy Bryant, who left a green checkmark emoji. Mean Girls actor Daniel Franzese commented with a single fist emoji.

McCain has previously shut down people who tried to criticize how she looked. Earlier this year, she clapped back at a follower who teased her about her hair extensions.

She took an opportunity to speak more seriously about the dangers of body shaming in 2019 when one woman told her to go on a diet after she shared a photo of herself and then-co-host Abby Huntsman dressed in pink for Breast Cancer Awareness month.

"How many pounds ago was that profile picture?" the woman wrote in a since-deleted tweet. "Jenny Craig, NutriSystem or Weight Watchers (WW) would endorse you without hesitation."

McCain swiftly informed the woman that her comment was rude and harmful.