The former View co-host said that "teenage girls are literally killing themselves over our toxic culture towards women’s bodies"

Meghan McCain Questions Why People 'Are So Triggered by My Body': 'Think of What Message It Sends'

The former View co-host, 37, wrote a lengthy Twitter thread Wednesday questioning why "so many pundits and comedians with big platforms are so triggered by my body."

"It continues to be bizarre to me," McCain said, that these commentators "spend so much time and energy talking about" how she looks.

"I thank God I never ended up with an eating disorder or worse given the amount of bullshit I've experienced publicly since I was 20," she said.

McCain urged people to have more awareness of how their comments could make younger girls feel about their bodies.

"Teenage girls are literally killing themselves over our toxic culture towards women bodies," she said. "I'm one of the lucky ones. But is there any thought of how it can impact impressionable young women and fans?"

"There is a mental health crisis savaging teenage girls right now — and when you call me obese, or do 'comedic' sketches, think of what message it sends to them, not me."

The mom to 15-month-old Liberty Sage said that while she hasn't let their negative comments about her body get to her, she worries about how it could affect her daughter.

"I have a young daughter now and the poison so many of you put out about how women should look is A CRISIS killing American women, literally," she said.

McCain frequently uses her social media to call out body shaming and promote self-love. In October, she celebrated actor Jonah Hill's request for people to stop commenting on his body, and asked that "we make this a general rule for everyone."

And two years earlier, McCain shut down a body shamer who told her to go on a diet.

"It's harassment like this that can lead women to eating disorders," she responded. "I am one of the lucky ones who never suffered from it."