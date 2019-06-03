Meghan Markle’s Pal Jessica Mulroney Slams Body Shamers: ‘Petty and Cowardly Behaviour’

Image zoom Jessica Mulroney Jessica Mulroney/Instagram

Jessica Mulroney wants to teach her body shamers a lesson.

The 39-year-old stylist and friend of Meghan Markle was frustrated after a photo she posted on Instagram led her critics to accuse her of being too thin, thinking that a toned muscle in her stomach was a protruding bone. Mulroney set the record straight with another photo.

“To all those body shamers from my last post, that is called an oblique. Not a spleen, not a rib, not a hip bone (please learn your anatomy),” she wrote.

The mom of three said that she will not stand for attacks on her body.

“Body shaming is not ok no matter what your size. If I see it anywhere, on any feed, I will call you out,” she said. “I normally wouldn’t pay attention to it, but saying something is actually important because addressing it will hopefully make someone think twice before posting such stupidity.”

“Tearing people down based on their looks is petty and cowardly behaviour,” she continued. “Thank you and goodnight.”

The Toronto-based Mulroney, who primarily styles brides-to-be and is a fashion contributor on Good Morning America, was on her way to the Canadian Arts and Fashion Awards when she posted the original picture. As Meghan’s longtime friend, she has styled the Dutchess for years, before and after the new mom met and married Prince Harry.

Mulroney was a big part of Harry and Meghan’s wedding. Not only was she the “unofficial maid of honor,” but her three kids also got involved. Mulroney’s 5-year-old daughter Ivy carried Meghan’s bouquet before the ceremony, and her 8-year-old twin boys, John and Brian, were in charge of holding up Meghan’s lengthy veil.