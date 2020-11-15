RHOC Alum Meghan King Tests Positive for COVID-19, Says She Feels 'Extreme Lethargy'

Meghan King has tested positive for the coronavirus.

On Sunday, the Real Housewives of Orange County alumna revealed that she was self-isolating after getting back a positive COVID-19 test.

"I tested positive for COVID. I have been safe while traveling but I had an exchange on Tuesday where I did not protect myself and this is when I had been infected. I have been safe with distancing and masks since Tuesday, including when I went to dinner solo and stayed distant and wore a mask at Hayes's soccer," she shared on her Instagram Story.

"My kids have been at their father's but Hayes will quarantine due to a brief (1 hour) proximity to me," King added. "I have contacted everyone and will isolate for 10 days minimum per CDC guidelines. My children will have to stay with my parents as they cannot stay at my house while I'm sick."

King is mom to 2-year-old twins Hart and Hayes as well as 3-year-old daughter Aspen. She shares her three children with ex-husband Jim Edmonds, who tested positive for the virus in April.

King then gave fans an update on how she's feeling, sharing that she is "feeling poorly."

"I went in to be tested mainly due to extreme lethargy, but I just knew I was positive," she explained. "I don't have a fever. I do have extreme exhaustion, sneezing, a mild cough, and diarrhea. I think I'm losing my sense of smell. I ordered a regimen of vitamins and getting tons of rest, water, and food delivery. None of my friends or family are infected or have any symptoms."

The mom of three went on to explain that she originally thought she has a cold, but that the extreme fatigue made her think it could be COVID-19.

"I have been under immense amounts of stress recently and I knew my immune system was low bc of that. So despite having been directly exposed multiple times, this was the time that got me," she said.

King also clarified that she was still feeling healthy when she went out to dinner and to her son's soccer game and did not know she had been exposed.

"The millisecond I thought I could have something other than a cold I went and got tested. I would NEVER go out in public whilst even believing in the slightest I could have Covid," she said.

Prior to knowing she had COVID-19, King shared a photo with her 2-year-old son Hayes from his soccer game.

"Welp. Hazer had his first indoor soccer game today and this is where he spent 99% of his time 👆🏼. He’d been begging and crying for me to sign him up and was SO excited when we got there then, well, nada. Hoping this was just first time jitters and he gets out there next time," she shared.