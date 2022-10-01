Meghan King Reveals She Had Work Done on Her Nose and Breasts as She Shows Off the Results

In a series of Instagram Stories posted Friday, Meghan King unveiled her new nose and revealed she had surgery on her breasts

By
Published on October 1, 2022 12:51 AM
Meghan King Edmonds attends the 2020 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards at the iHeartRadio Theater on January 17, 2020 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for iHeartMedia) Meghan King/Instagram
Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty; Meghan King/Instagram

Meghan King is happy with her new nose.

On Friday, The Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 38, proudly showed off the results of her nose job on her Instagram Stories.

In her first clip, King revealed her nose seven days post-surgery; it was partially covered with a bandage.

"I can see my nose, the tip of it, so I'm so excited," she said as she arrived at her plastic surgeon's office, CosmetiCare, to see her new nose for the first time.

Before the "big reveal," Dr. Michael Niccole made a cameo on her Instagram Stories and said she also got her breasts done.

"We did breasts... We didn't do anything to her toes, but we did do her nose," he joked, before removing the bandage.

In another clip, Dr. Niccole instructed the star to remove her stitches later that day and to not touch her nose.

"This is one of the many reasons why I chose Cosmeticare and Dr. Niccole," she wrote over the video. "He was always explaining things really well. It was helpful and awesome to understand the surgery and the results!"

She shared another video of herself one month after her surgery in which she confessed she was "stunned" by the swelling after removing the bandage from her nose.

"When he took off that bandage, my nose was wider than it was originally ... I had a vagal basal reaction. If you don't know what that is, look it up," King said, referring to a response that includes a variety of symptoms.

RELATED VIDEO: Actress McKenzie Westmore Opens Up About Undergoing Reconstructive Surgery After Bad Filler

She gave fans another look at her nose shortly after Dr. Niccole took off the bandage and referenced the swelling, stating, "You can see why I was completely horrified."

The swelling went down "a few hours later," King said, posting another photo as proof. "I'm still completely blown away in the difference by the swelling in my nose after just a few hours."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Meghan King/Instagram
Meghan King/Instagram

She then posted a collage comparing how her nose looked just after her bandage was taken off to how it looked Friday, which marked roughly one month after surgery.

King ended by joking that her "original" nose looked similar to that of Squidward from SpongeBob SquarePants.

She first suggested her plans for plastic surgery in July by posting a bikini selfie alongside daughter Aspen, 5. King is also mom to 4-year-old twins Hart and Hayes; she shares all three with ex-husband Jim Edmonds.

"Instagram (swipe)➡️ vs reality. You made it through Monday, let it all hang out 😵🥳," she captioned the post at the time, adding in part: "(also… new 🍈 🍈 coming soon! Ten years and three babies and mommy wants to see a 👩🏻‍⚕️🔪. How do we feel ab this?)."

Related Articles
Meghan King, Jim Edmonds
Meghan King and Jim Edmonds' Relationship Timeline
McKenzie Westmore Opens Up About Undergoing Reconstructive Surgery After Bad Filler
Actress McKenzie Westmore Opens Up About Undergoing Reconstructive Surgery After Bad Filler
Kelly Ripa
22 Stars Who've Opened Up About Plastic Surgery
Rhylee Gerber
'Below Deck' 's Rhylee Gerber Has Breast Implants Removed After 1 Began Leaking 'Toxins in My Body'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CeWfiPqpqNt/?hl=en lalakent's profile picture lalakent Verified I continued on the elevator, announcing to everyone who entered, “I got my boobs done.” Some may wonder why my head is wrapped up. We all got so caught up on boobie talk, we neglected to mention my sweet left ear being pinned back 🤍 I feel really happy. Thank you @plastixdocs 6h
Lala Kent Reveals She Got Her 'Boobs Done' in Hilarious Post-Op Video: 'I Want My Bed and 'Housewives' '
meghan king
Meghan King Says All Three Kids Have Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease: 'Disneyland Is Canceled'
Ellen's Sophia Grace Shoots Down Rumors She's Had Lip Fillers: 'I Don't Feel Like I Need It'
'Ellen' 's Sophia Grace Shoots Down Rumors She's Had Lip Fillers: 'I Don't Feel Like I Need It'
Love Island's Thomas Powell Live Streams Breast Reduction Procedure
'Love Island' Alum Thomas Powell Live Streams Breast Reduction Surgery: 'It Was So, So Easy'
Danica Patrick
Danica Patrick Had Her Breast Implants Removed After Significant Health Problems: 'The Wheels Came Off'
Bhad Barbie
Bhad Bhabie Opens Up About the Cosmetic Procedures She's Had While Addressing Surgery Claims
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen Had Buccal Fat Removal: A Celebrity Plastic Surgeon Breaks Down the Procedure
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 12: Professional race car driver Danica Patrick at the BODY at ESPYS Event on July 12th at Avalon Hollywood. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for ESPN)
Danica Patrick Says 'The Heal Is Real' One Week After Having Her Breast Implants Removed
teresa giudice on watch what happens live
Teresa Giudice Says 'No One Even Noticed' When She Got a Nose Job Earlier This Year
Amy Schumer Shows Off Weight Loss, Talks About Liposuction
Amy Schumer Says She Got 'Strength Back' After Endometriosis Surgery, Liposuction: 'I Feel Good'
RHONJ
'RHONJ' 's Jennifer Aydin Admits She Regrets Her Nose Job: 'I'm Officially Done with Surgeries'
Jana Kramer
Stars Who Love Their Plastic Surgery