Meghan King Edmonds Responds to Concern Over Her 'Too Thin' Appearance: 'I'm a Stress Non-Eater'

For Meghan King Edmonds, stress has affected her eating habits.

Shortly after posting a family photo on Friday with daughter Aspen, 3, and 1-year-old twin sons Hart and Hayes, the former Real Housewives of Orange County star, 35, replied to a fan who expressed concern over the mom of three’s appearance.

“You look very skinny. I know you have a lot on your plate. And I can only imagine how hard it is to juggle it all,” the fan wrote to the reality star, who has been open about her ongoing divorce from estranged husband Jim Edmonds. “Take care of yourself momma, you can’t pour from an empty cup. Sending you love.”

Responding to the social media user, King Edmonds agreed that she was “too thin.”

“I’m a stress non-eater,” she explained, adding, “I’m working on it.”

On Thursday, Meghan revealed on her Instagram Stories that she was heading to the airport to pick up her children after having been apart from them while she worked to get her “long term” rental home in Los Angeles ready for their arrival.

During that time, Aspen, Hart and Hayes stayed with Jim, 49, in St. Louis, Missouri. Jim previously revealed that he had moved into his and Meghan’s newly-completed mansion by himself amid their divorce.

Before touching down in Los Angeles, Jim shared a photo with his children, sharing that they were off to see mommy.

“The littles are getting big. Headed to Cali to see mommy and get Hart a little bit more treatment,” Jim wrote. Hart has sought treatment in California after being diagnosed with “irreversible brain damage” earlier this year.

On Nov. 8, just two weeks after reportedly filing for divorce from Meghan following his sexting affair and amid rumors that he had an affair with their former nanny, Jim revealed that he was moving into the St. Louis home, which had been under construction for two years.

Both Jim and their former nanny denied having a sexual relationship.

Despite the circumstances, Jim and Meghan are reportedly committed to co-parenting their children, according to Bravo. The former couple has agreed to joint custody of their kids.

Jim and Meghan split in October after five years of marriage.