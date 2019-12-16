Meghan King Edmonds Agrees with Fans That She’s ‘Too Thin’ but Asks for ‘Grace’ After Tough Year

Image zoom Meghan King Edmonds David Livingston/FilmMagic

Meghan King Edmonds knows that she’s “too skinny” right now — but the reality star said she’s doing the best she can amid major life changes.

The former Real Housewives of Orange County star, 35, said she’s working on regaining weight, but asked for “grace” as she gets her life back together after the events of the last five months — her estranged husband, Jim Edmonds, had a sexting affair and denied rumors that he had an affair with their former nanny, their 1-year-old son Hart was diagnosed with “irreversible brain damage” and King Edmonds is in the process of moving to Los Angeles for Hart’s treatment and a new job.

“I am not okay,” King Edmonds wrote in a blog post, explaining that she’s doing the best she can under the circumstances, “but y’all, I’M SKINNY.”

“For the record, I am naturally thin and I’ve always had a healthy relationship with food. But right now, I am too skinny,” she continued. “I don’t like it. I won’t weigh myself because I’m scared to see what the scale says. When my clothes don’t fit I pretend like they do anyway. But I’m not hungry. I know I should eat but I’m surviving on adrenaline but decaying on stress.”

The mom to daughter Aspen, 3, and 1-year-old twin sons Hart and Hayes said that she eats breakfast every day, but the rest of her meals are tough — she tries to eat “all the carbs and all the protein” at lunch but hates stopping midday for the meal, she doesn’t snack and at dinner, “the kids are asleep so I have time to eat and I do but usually I’m not very hungry” she said.

“This is the first time in my life I’ve counted calories and it’s in the opposite way most Americans do so,” she said.

King Edmonds wrote the blog post two days after replying to an Instagram follower who was concerned about her appearance.

“You look very skinny. I know you have a lot on your plate. And I can only imagine how hard it is to juggle it all,” the fan wrote to the reality star. “Take care of yourself momma, you can’t pour from an empty cup. Sending you love.”

King Edmonds wrote back, agreeing that she was “too thin.”

“I’m a stress non-eater,” she explained, adding, “I’m working on it.”

In her blog post on Sunday night, King Edmonds said that while she agrees with their concern, she asked her followers not to point out her low weight.

“Acknowledgement is powerful and allows me to psychologically take back control,” she said. “However, you hurt me when you mention it. I’m working on it. Please, sit back and watch me thrive despite my setbacks. The best is yet to come.”