Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her Workout Moves and Teases Releasing a 'Hottie Bootcamp'

Megan Thee Stallion is flexing her "body ody." The rapper just shared another behind-the-scenes look at her workout routine and teased dropping something more official.

"Should I drop a HOTTIE BOOTCAMP," she wrote in the caption of her latest Instagram post. In the clip, Megan runs through squats, tricep presses, lat pulls, and hops on the elliptical all while JAY-Z and Pharrell Williams' 2002 collaboration "Excuse Me Miss" plays in the background.

Over the past couple of years Megan, 28, has been sharing glimpses of her fitness regimen with her fans. Back in 2021, she partnered with Nike on a series of core and lower body workouts on the Nike Training Club app.

"I know I make it look so easy, but this didn't happen overnight," she said at the time in a promotional video for Nike, nodding to her 5 hours of training weekly, 12-hour dance rehearsals, and performing in front of 50,000 people. "Before I became Thee Stallion, I was a young girl in Houston just trying to find her way. Growing up, I remember people saying, 'Girl you tall. You need to be playing basketball. No, you should be playing volleyball. With those legs, you need to run track.' I tried them all, but they just weren't for me. I knew I had to find my passion and do what made me happy."

The same year she talked about her fitness journey in one of her videos, as Health reported, saying, "This journey is not necessarily about losing weight but about me getting healthier in general and seeing how I can transform my body in the healthiest way possible."

Last July she shared some more of her workout moves in a video on Instagram and wrote in the caption, "Goodmorningggg hotties IT'S A NEW WEEK! PERFECT CHANCE TO GET BACK TO HOTTIE BOOT CAMP. I want the hotties that wanna jump on hottie bootcamp to tag me in y'alls workout videos for the next ten days and let's keep each other motivated to stay consistent. PS would y'all wanna see a HOTGIRL @nike work out collection. I would have us looking [fire] in the gym."

New installments of Hottie Bootcamp aren't the only thing Megan has recently teased dropping. At the 2023 Oscars, she was asked if she was working on new music and she told Entertainment Tonight, "Oh I am, new album."