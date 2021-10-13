"I've lost both of my parents. Now I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, who do I talk to? What do I do?' " Megan Thee Stallion said on Facebook Watch's Peace of Mind with host Taraji P. Henson

Megan Thee Stallion Reflects on Realizing 'It's Okay to Want to Go Get Therapy' After Mom's Death

Megan Thee Stallion turned to therapy when she needed help after the deaths of both her parents.

The 26-year-old "Don't Stop" rapper's mom Holly Thomas died in March 2019 after battling brain cancer, and Megan, whose father died when she was a teenager, also lost her grandmother shortly after her mother died. On the season 2 premiere of the Facebook Watch series Peace of Mind with Taraji, Megan opened up about finding guidance.

"I've lost both of my parents. Now I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, who do I talk to? What do I do?' I just started learning that it's okay to ask for help. It's okay to want to go get therapy," she said.

"As a Black person, and when you think of therapy you think of 'Oh my gosh, I'm weak,' you think of medication, and you just think the worst," explained Megan. "That's kind of what you see on TV too; like, therapy wasn't even presented in the media as something that was good. Now it's becoming safe to say, 'Alright now, there's a little too much going on. Somebody help me.' "

Megan said she sometimes throws herself into work and her career too when she's experiencing something emotionally: "I work through my emotions too. When people start to see me a lot or when my schedule gets really full, I'm probably going through something because I wanna keep my mind busy."

The star shared that she keeps her mom's voice close, praying "like 80 times a day" and thinking what she would do in situations.

"When I'm feeling down, I'm like, 'Girl, what would your mama tell you right now?' Because if my mom was here, she'd be in my ear like, 'What you doin'? You can do better than that.' ... I always have to keep her words in the back of my head to keep me going," said Megan.

Megan told PEOPLE last year about continuing with college despite her rise to fame in order to honor her late mom's legacy.

"I want to get my degree because I really want my mom to be proud," she said at the time, adding, "I want my big mama to be proud. She saw me going to school before she passed. My grandmother that's still alive used to be a teacher, so she's on my butt about finishing school. I'm doing it for me, but I'm also doing it for the women in my family who made me who I am today."

"I've always seen everybody in my life be independent," she recalled. "My daddy passed away when I was 15, so my mama was still going hard taking care of us. If we were going through money problems, my mother and my two [maternal] grandmothers always made sure I didn't know. We could've been struggling, but they made it work. I've always seen strong women making it work, so I've always wanted to have that same drive the women in my family have. I know I get a lot of my strength from my mother and both of my grandmothers."