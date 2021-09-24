Megan Thee Stallion Joins Forces with Nike to Be Everyone's 'Hot Girl Coach'

"I'm sharing my fitness story to let you know sport is whatever ya want it to be," Megan Thee Stallion wrote alongside an Instagram video announcing her new collaboration on Thursday

Megan Thee Stallion is announcing her new training partnership with Nike.

The "Savage" singer, 26, revealed she is joining forces with the fitness giant on Thursday, sharing a video that included tips about how to be a "hot girl coach" like her.

The short snippet saw Stallion in the top-floor office of the Real Hot Girl Studios, where she sat at a desk saying, "Like I told you before, real hotties put other hotties on!"

The Grammy winner proceeded to open a book that detailed her rise to stardom. "I know I make this all look so easy, but this didn't happen overnight," she said in the clip.

In voiceover, Stallion could be heard reminiscing about how, early on, she was "a young girl in Houston just trying to find her way," while visuals showed various people sizing her up.

One person remarked on how Stallion was "tall," saying, "You need to be playing basketball!" (The star stands at 5 foot, 10 inches.)

Another observer thought she would be better suited to volleyball, while a third added, "With those legs, you need to run track!"

"And I tried them all," Stallion then said, "but they just weren't for me."

"I knew I had to find my passion and do what made me happy," she continued. Then, a standard gym coach blew a whistle and stated, "But I wouldn't call you an athlete."

Stallion responded, "Oh really?" before the next page of her book turned, crushing the gym coach and revealing the artist breaking into a dance routine.

"Let's see you run through 12-hour dance rehearsals," the "Body" rapper remarked. "Train five days a week. Then perform in front of 50,000 people... squatting 50 percent of the time!"

During the next montage, Stallion could be seen in various athletic pursuits — running, squatting and performing yoga poses before coming out on stage in the middle of a concert with thousands of screaming fans.

"People like to tell us what we can and can't do," the star continued. "But we ain't hearing that. Real hot girls know, no one can define us but us."

With that, Stallion closed the book and got up from her desk. "So hotties, you ready?" she asked in conclusion.

Alongside the video on her Instagram, Stallion wrote in the caption, "🔥HOTTIES WE ARE OFFICIALLY NIKE HOTTIES🔥🔥🔥 I told y'all, Real Hotties put other Hotties on! So I'm sharing my fitness story to let you know sport is whatever ya want it to be."

"Dance is my sport. Rapping is my sport. Performing is my sport. I am an athlete, and so are you. Learn more about my story with @nike and get ready to Train with Thee Stallion in the NTC App 😛."

The star, born Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, most recently performed at the Life is Beautiful festival in Las Vegas, which took place from Sept. 17 through 19.