Megan Fox Talks Being Sober, Says It Feels Like Alcohol Is 'Extracting My Essence'

Megan Fox opened up about her sobriety of more than 10 years in a new interview with Glamour

Sobriety has become a form of self care for Megan Fox.

The 35-year-old actress appeared on the April cover of Glamour, where she opened up about removing alcohol from her lifestyle for more than a decade.

"I'm always completely sober. I don't even drink a glass of wine," she told the outlet.

"I'm not saying you have to be like that. I'm saying for me, that's how I feel the best," Fox explained. "When I was in Costa Rica, somebody described the purpose of alcohol with plant medicine: you use alcohol to extract the essence of a plant. And I thought, 'That is exactly how alcohol makes me feel. As though it is extracting my essence.' Which is why I have avoided it for so long."

The Jennifer's Body actress added that she also doesn't smoke, drink coffee, or "deviate" from her "super strict" diet, noting that her choices are made to maintain her self care and feel more grounded.

"Again, that's specific to me, but also self-care is enough quiet time to be able to connect to my super consciousness, my higher consciousness, connect to God, connect to spirit," she said. "And this lifestyle makes it very difficult sometimes."

"I do feel very lost when I'm not able to do that, so I have to have time to ground myself," Fox continued. "And that is being able to do the metaphysical things that I like to do, the spiritual things that I like to do and having silence. I avoid my phone as much as I possibly can all the time, but there are times where I avoid it completely. The same thing with anything that has an LED light in it. And I just go back to what our bodies were made for, which is to be in nature and to be silent within ourselves."

Last year, Fox explained that her comments made at the 2009 Golden Globe Awards after having alcohol that night played a part in her decision to stop drinking.

"I was sat at a table with Blake Lively and all three Jonas Brothers," she said during an interview with Who What Wear. "At the Golden Globes, they always put those giant bottles of Moët champagne on the table — I went through multiple glasses of that."

"Now I don't drink, and this is why: I was belligerent and said a bunch of s--- I shouldn't have said on the red carpet after that," the Midnight in the Switchgrass star went on. "I think I got in a lot of trouble for whatever I said on the red carpet at this event."

In a clip from Fox's 2009 red-carpet interview, obtained by TMZ, the actress vocalized her "painful" insecurities and used a term offensive to the transgender community before telling Giuliana Rancic that she was "on the verge of vomiting."