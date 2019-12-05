Meet the New Biggest Loser Contestants!

The 35-year-old from Simi Valley, Calif., always felt at odds with her job as an operations and retention director at a gym while weighing 290 lbs.

“I’m in the health and fitness industry, and I can’t keep up with everybody,” she tells PEOPLE. “I love myself the way that I am, and I don’t need to lose weight to feel worthy, but I’m tired of modifying my life every single day because of my weight.”