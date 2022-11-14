Meditation Works as Well as Medication to Reduce Anxiety, Study Finds

A new study found that patients who took medication and patients who completed a course in mindfulness-based stress reduction saw the same decrease in anxiety

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE. Prior to joining in April 2021, she served as a reporter for Men's Health Magazine and BET Digital after freelancing for publications such as The New York Times and Everyday Health. Originally from northern Virginia, Vanessa is a proud Haitian American with a love for R&B music and mental health topics. She graduated from North Carolina State University with a bachelor's in Communication and Public Relations before earning her master's degree in Journalism from the City University of New York.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 14, 2022 05:48 PM
Woman in lotus position practicing mudra meditation

Practicing meditation could be just as effective in reducing anxiety as taking medication, according to a new study.

A study published November 9 in JAMA Psychiatry analyzed 276 adults who were diagnosed with anxiety disorder. Half of the participants completed an 8-week, mindfulness-based stress- reduction course, while the other half of participants were treated with escitalopram, a common medication for treating anxiety and depression.

Researchers found that both groups — patients who completed the mindfulness meditation group class and patients who took medication — saw a 20% reduction in their anxiety symptoms.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Elizabeth Hoge, the lead author on the study and the director of the Anxiety Disorders Research Program at Georgetown University Medical Center, told CNN that meditation could be prescribed to patients who experience side effects or allergies to escitalopram, the generic form of Lexapro.

Meditation could also be prescribed to those who are hesitant about starting medications.

"Lexapro is a great drug; I prescribe it a lot. But it's not for everyone," she told the outlet, adding that she hopes the study will provide more treatment options for those suffering from anxiety.

She noted that patients should always consult with their healthcare provider for the best treatment plan. "If someone's already taking a medication, they can try meditation at the same time," Hoge said. "If they wanna come off the medication, they should talk to their doctor."

Related Articles
Roberta-Flack
Roberta Flack Has ALS, Making It 'Impossible to Sing'
TV property presenter Jonnie Irwin reveals he has terminal cancer
TV Host Jonnie Irwin Reveals 'Devastating' Terminal Cancer Diagnosis: 'I Want to Make Memories'
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MAY 25: Nick Jonas attends the 11th Annual Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation "Big Fighters, Big Cause" charity boxing night at The Beverly Hilton on May 25, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)
Nick Jonas Shares the 4 Early Signs That Led to His Diabetes Diagnosis
Jay Leno
Jay Leno Cancels Conference Appearance Due to 'Serious Medical Emergency,' Organizers Say 
Selena Gomez attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Selena Gomez Accepts Award for Mental Health Awareness in Exclusive Clip: 'Together We Can Bring Change'
Doctor checking young patient's cough
Michigan Pediatric Hospitals Experiencing Capacity Issues amid RSV Surge
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Christina Applegate attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Christina Applegate Discusses Her Acting Future After MS Diagnosis: 'I'm So New in This Right Now'
Max Casella attends a screening of "The Tender Bar" hosted by Amazon Studios at Museum of Modern Art
Max Casella Says He Was on Growth Hormones and Didn't Hit Puberty Until He Was 27: 'Horror Show'
Disney+ show Limitless with Chris Hemsworth
Chris Hemsworth Fears Drowning as He Tests Himself with Special Forces Training in New Show 'Limitless'
Jill Hartle. Ms Carolina who had to carry unviable fetus because of South Carolina's abortion laws. Credit: Emma Lili Photography
Former Ms. South Carolina Forced to Carry Unviable Fetus for 7 Weeks: It 'Was Like a Dagger to the Heart'
Jeff Bridges at his daughter's wedding (Hayley Bridges and Justin Shane)
Jeff Bridges Reveals He Worked with a Trainer to Walk His Daughter Down the Aisle at Her Wedding
love is blind season 3
'Love Is Blind' 's Zanab Jaffrey Says Cole Barnett Made Body-Shaming Comments to Her in Deleted Scenes
Taylor Dayne attends the 29th Annual Race To Erase MS
Taylor Dayne Reveals 'Dark' Battle with Colon Cancer: 'This Has Challenged Me Mentally, Emotionally'
Khloe Kardashian attends the CFDA Fashion Awards
Khloé Kardashian Says Her Face Scar Has Been 'Healing So Wonderfully' After Cancer Scare
Michelle Obama 2022 photo shoot for her book The Light we Carry
Michelle Obama Gets Real About Menopause: the 'Creep' of Weight Gain and Giving Up on 'Michelle Obama Arms'
Eric Idle Sent to Julie Jordan by rep. Eric would prefer not to say location. Fine to just say "on holiday" 2022 Photographer: Lily Idle (his daughter)
'Monty Python' 's Eric Idle Survives Pancreatic Cancer After Early Detection: 'We Are Starting to Fight Back'