Medical Ship with 1,000 Beds Sent to Relieve N.Y.C. Hospitals Only Has 20 Patients: Report

Image zoom Steve Sanchez/Pacific Press/Shutterstock

A U.S. Naval hospital ship sent to relieve crowded medical centers in New York City has currently taken on only 20 patients, despite its 1,000-bed capacity.

According to The New York Times, the USNS Comfort — which was commissioned to a Manhattan port earlier this week to aid the hot zone suffering badly from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak — had a total of 20 sick people being treated onboard as of Thursday night.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The ship is intended for patients who need medical treatment unrelated to coronavirus to help local hospitals with resources already stretched thin from an influx of COVID-19 patients.

The number of patients on the ship was up from three earlier in the day, and a Navy spokesperson told the Times that staff was “bringing them on as fast as we can bring them on.”

Due to protocols to prevent the virus from coming aboard the ship — there are actually 49 conditions that disqualify potential patients from being admitted — the process can be time consuming.

Some local hospital officials believe the ship would be better used as a site for overflow COVID-19 treatment.

“It’s pretty ridiculous,” Michael Dowling, president and CEO of Northwell Health, told the Times. “If you’re not going to help us with the people we need help with, what’s the purpose?”

RELATED: E.R. Doctor and 2-Time Cancer Survivor Dies After Working at Hospital During Coronavirus Outbreak

Image zoom The USNS Comfort arrives in New York City on Monday. Steve Sanchez/Pacific Press/Shutterstock

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

The commanding officer of the Comfort’s medical staff, Capt. Patrick Amersbach said at a news conference, per the Times, that if they are instructed to welcome COVID-19 patients, they can make the arrangements. “If our mission shifts,” he said, “we do what we can to meet that mission.”

According to data compiled by the Times, New York has the most confirmed cases and deaths in the coronavirus outbreak of any state in the U.S., with at least 92,770 confirmed cases and 2,653 deaths as of April 3.

“We’re dealing with an unprecedented crisis in New York City. We are losing people every day,” N.Y.C. Mayor Bill de Blasio said last Thursday. “… The next few months will be painful and stress our health care system like never before.”

RELATED VIDEO: Doctors, Nurses Are Having ‘Hard Discussions with Their Families’ About Worst-Case Scenarios During Pandemic

RELATED: Michelle Obama Encourages Thanks for First Responders Amid Pandemic — Plus Other Ways to Help

On Saturday, President Donald Trump spoke at a press conference as he sent off the Comfort to assist N.Y.C. “This great ship behind me is a 70,000-ton message of hope and solidarity to the incredible people of New York,” he said at the time.

Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said last Thursday said the Comfort’s more than 1,200 medical staffers would “augment and support” the city’s health care system and “conserve hospital capacity by treating some non-COVID-19 patients.”

During a press conference on Thursday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said that 21,000 out-of-state health care workers are making the trip to N.Y.C. to help in the worsening outbreak.

“God bless America,” Cuomo said as he announced the news. “I thank them. I thank their patriotism. I thank their dedication and passion … These are beautiful, generous people — and New Yorkers will return the favor.”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.