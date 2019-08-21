Health Officials Confirm a Case of the Measles on Las Vegas Strip

Image zoom

Travelers who visited Las Vegas Boulevard earlier this month may have been exposed to measles, the Southern Nevada Health District warns.

A person who visited Las Vegas between August 1-6 has a confirmed case of measles and the health district is advising that any person who may have come into contact with them should check their immunization status.

Anyone who has been exposed and has not been vaccinated should contact a doctor immediately. The disease can be dangerous, especially for babies and children, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states.

“It is highly contagious, measles, and we want to make sure the people know they could have been exposed at the locations that we listed,” Public Information Manager Jennifer Sizemore told St. George News.

According to the Southern Nevada Health District statement, visitors who were present at following times and locations should take precautions:

Slice of Las Vegas

3390 S. Las Vegas Blvd. (located inside the Shoppes at Mandalay Place)

Aug. 2, 2019, 6:45 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Aug. 4, 2019, 6:45 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Aug. 6, 2019, 6:45 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Luxor Hotel and Casino Registration Area

Aug. 1, 2019, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Lupo by Wolfgang Puck

3950 S. Las Vegas Blvd. (located at Mandalay Bay Casino and Resort)

Aug. 3, 2019, 6:45 p.m. – 10:52 p.m.

Bay Essentials Convenience Store

3950 S. Las Vegas Blvd. (located inside the Shoppes at Mandalay Place)

Aug. 6, 2019, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Backstage Deli

3900 S. Las Vegas Blvd. (located at Luxor Hotel and Casino)

Aug. 6, 2019, 7 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Aureole

3950 S. Las Vegas Blvd. (located at Mandalay Bay Casino and Resort)

Aug. 5, 2019, 7 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

According to the CDC, symptoms appear seven to 14 days after contact with the virus and include high fever, cough, runny nose and watery eyes. The flat red spots of the measles rash appear 3 to 5 days after those first symptoms.