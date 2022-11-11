Max Casella Says He Was on Growth Hormones and Didn't Hit Puberty Until He Was 27: 'Horror Show'

"I was a man trapped in a little boy's body throughout most of my 20s until they finally pumped me full of testosterone," Max Casella said

By
Published on November 11, 2022 06:54 PM
Max Casella attends a screening of "The Tender Bar" hosted by Amazon Studios at Museum of Modern Art
Max Casella . Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Max Casella is opening up about not experiencing puberty until his late 20s.

The actor, 55, told Page Six that he has pituitary dwarfism and was 27 when he hit puberty.

"I was given testosterone," he told the outlet at Wednesday's premiere for the Paramount+ series Tulsa King, in which Casella stars. "I was on growth hormones; I'm still on those things. My body didn't go through the change by itself."

Explained Casella: "I have a malfunctioning pituitary gland from birth and basically had to jumpstart my puberty by pumping me full of testosterone and growth hormones to get me to grow because it wasn't happening. I was 25, and I hadn't even shaved."

Being candid about the condition, Casella described it as "a horror show," adding, "I couldn't talk about it. No one understood it. It's like the trans community today talks about body dysmorphia and feeling like, 'I'm in the wrong body,' absolutely my experience. Absolutely. I was a man trapped in a little boy's body throughout most of my 20s until they finally pumped me full of testosterone."

In an exclusive interview published Friday, Casella told PEOPLE how appearing younger than he really was impacted his acting career.

In his late 20s, the actor found himself struggling to book the kind of roles he had aspired to. "Show business can just step all over your heart," he said matter-of-factly.

"You go out to L.A., get on [a] TV show, get famous and then you're known for this show for a while. I was in my 20s, I was playing kids, prepubescent characters. And then I grew out of that and grew up into manhood, and I had to start all over again, because it wasn't a smooth transition like it is for a lucky few people."

RELATED VIDEO: Christina Applegate Reveals 'Fancy' Cane Options as She Preps for First Event Since MS Diagnosis

Casella, who found early momentum in films like 1992's Newsies with Christian Bale and 1996's Sgt. Bilko with Steve Martin, felt at the time it was movie stardom or bust. But in the process, "I got away from all the studying I had done about acting," he admitted.

Now he stars opposite Sylvester Stallone in the new mob drama Tulsa King (premiering Sunday on Paramount+), playing a recovering gangster hiding out in Oklahoma. Casella called the project "the greatest experience of my career" — in part due to the richly developed character he plays.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In Tulsa King, Casella portrays "a guy who's been running his whole life and pretending to be something he's not," who is forced to face his past when Stallone's mobster suddenly moves to town.

Working with Stallone "was like a dream come true," Casella said. "I had his poster on my wall when I was 10. He was everything you would want him to be."

Related Articles
Disney+ show Limitless with Chris Hemsworth
Chris Hemsworth Fears Drowning as He Tests Himself with Special Forces Training in New Show 'Limitless'
Camila McConaughey neck injury
Camila McConaughey Sustained a Neck Injury After Taking Spill Down the Stairs
Jill Hartle. Ms Carolina who had to carry unviable fetus because of South Carolina's abortion laws. Credit: Emma Lili Photography
Former Ms. South Carolina Forced to Carry Unviable Fetus for 7 Weeks: It 'Was Like a Dagger to the Heart'
Jeff Bridges at his daughter's wedding (Hayley Bridges and Justin Shane)
Jeff Bridges Reveals He Worked with a Trainer to Walk His Daughter Down the Aisle at Her Wedding
love is blind season 3
'Love Is Blind' 's Zanab Jaffrey Says Cole Barnett Made Body-Shaming Comments to Her in Deleted Scenes
police save baby with RSV
Kansas City Officers Save Month-Old Baby with RSV Who Stopped Breathing: 'a Scary Moment'
Taylor Dayne attends the 29th Annual Race To Erase MS
Taylor Dayne Reveals 'Dark' Battle with Colon Cancer: 'This Has Challenged Me Mentally, Emotionally'
Khloe Kardashian attends the CFDA Fashion Awards
Khloé Kardashian Says Her Face Scar Has Been 'Healing So Wonderfully' After Cancer Scare
Michelle Obama 2022 photo shoot for her book The Light we Carry
Michelle Obama Gets Real About Menopause: the 'Creep' of Weight Gain and Giving Up on 'Michelle Obama Arms'
Eric Idle Sent to Julie Jordan by rep. Eric would prefer not to say location. Fine to just say "on holiday" 2022 Photographer: Lily Idle (his daughter)
'Monty Python' 's Eric Idle Survives Pancreatic Cancer After Early Detection: 'We Are Starting to Fight Back'
John Fetterman
John Fetterman Overcame a Stroke on the Campaign Trail to Win a Senate Seat: 'I Almost Died'
HAIRSPRAY LIVE! -- Season: 2016 -- Pictured: Maddie Baillio as Tracy Turnblad -- (Photo by: Brian Bowen Smith/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images); Maddie Baillio Where was the image taken – Los Angeles, CA When was the image taken – July 29, 2022 Who took the photograph – Dustin Baker Full credit line – @thedustinyoureye
'Hairspray Live!' Star Maddie Baillio Reveals 150-Lb. Weight Loss: 'I'm in a Healthy Relationship with My Body'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 25: Meghan Trainor attends the LEGO Dots Pop-Up Experience at The Grove on August 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)
Meghan Trainor Says She Lost 60 Lbs. After Being in a 'Dark Place' Due to Her C-Section Scar
Pro choice supporters gather outside the Michigan State Capitol
Michigan, California and Vermont Voters Approve Amendments to Protect Abortion Rights in State Constitutions
Hilary Duff
Hilary Duff Reveals Her Family's Health Battles with COVID, RSV, and the Flu: 'We Had It All'
Barry Corbin photographed on October 26, 2022 in Hico, TX
'Yellowstone' 's Barry Corbin Says Oral Cancer Could Have Cost Him His Famous Voice